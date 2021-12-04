If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy The Dip In Ethereum Classic, Shiba Inu, Litecoin Or Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $1,000 right now, would you buy the dip in Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) or Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)?

Ethereum Classic: 12.8%

Shiba Inu: 28.7%

Litecoin: 14.3%

Dogecoin: 44.2%

See Also: Is Shiba Inu A Good Investment?

The broader cryptocurrency market experienced a flash crash early Saturday morning, leaving original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin lower by 11.4% at $0.1774 at the time of publication. Ethereum-blockchain based Shiba Inu is also sharply lower by 9.2% at $0.0000374 over the past 24 hours.

Peer-to-peer cryptocurrency designed for payment processing at scale, Litecoin, is trading lower by 13.5% at around $164.55 over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, Ethereum Classic, the original version of the Ethereum blockchain, is down by 13.5% at $39.11.

See Also: Ethereum Vs. Ethereum Classic

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.