If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy The Dip In Ethereum Classic, Shiba Inu, Litecoin Or Dogecoin?

byHenry Khederian
December 4, 2021 4:52 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy The Dip In Ethereum Classic, Shiba Inu, Litecoin Or Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $1,000 right now, would you buy the dip in Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) or Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)?

  • Ethereum Classic: 12.8%
  • Shiba Inu: 28.7%
  • Litecoin: 14.3%
  • Dogecoin: 44.2%

See Also: Is Shiba Inu A Good Investment?

The broader cryptocurrency market experienced a flash crash early Saturday morning, leaving original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin lower by 11.4% at $0.1774 at the time of publication. Ethereum-blockchain based Shiba Inu is also sharply lower by 9.2% at $0.0000374 over the past 24 hours.

Peer-to-peer cryptocurrency designed for payment processing at scale, Litecoin, is trading lower by 13.5% at around $164.55 over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, Ethereum Classic, the original version of the Ethereum blockchain, is down by 13.5% at $39.11.
See Also: Ethereum Vs. Ethereum Classic
This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

After Kraken Listing, Robinhood Under Pressure To Add Shiba Inu: Will The Trading App Yield?

After Kraken Listing, Robinhood Under Pressure To Add Shiba Inu: Will The Trading App Yield?

Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has a loyal following, which does not think twice about springing to support the dog-themed meme currency. read more
Mark Zuckerberg's Sister Randi Says Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Has Become Mainstream

Mark Zuckerberg's Sister Randi Says Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Has Become Mainstream

In a recent video Randi Zuckerberg, the sister of Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), pointed out the sudden flourishing of meme coins in the crypto market.  read more
Crypto Crash Deepens, Meme Coins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin In The Red

Crypto Crash Deepens, Meme Coins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin In The Red

Saturday's crypto market crash is being felt across the board as all of the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap are having double-digit losses.  At the time of publishing, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has fallen 15.87 percent to $47,764.  read more
What Cryptocurrency Gets Googled The Most In Each Of The 50 States? Which One Is No. 1 Overall?

What Cryptocurrency Gets Googled The Most In Each Of The 50 States? Which One Is No. 1 Overall?

Research based on Google Trends data shows which cryptocurrency people in each of the U.S. states are most interested in buying. read more