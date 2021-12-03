Print And Frame Your NBA Top Shots At Home With Infinite Objects

byChris Katje
December 3, 2021 2:07 pm
A company that lets customers print their videos in digital photo frames to display is increasing its exposure in the NFT space with a new partnership with NBA Top Shot.

What Happened: Video print company Infinite Objects is allowing NBA Top Shot owners the chance to own, print and frame their favorite moments.

Infinite Objects Video Prints feature NBA Top Shots owned by a person and can be uploaded through the company’s website to verify ownership.

Top Shots Video Prints are licensed with the NBA Player’s Association and NBA Lab and come with holographic stickers of authenticity from the NBA and Infinite Objects.

For fans of the NBA and NFTs, this could be a way to show off top video clips and higher priced Top Shot moments at home or in the office. Prices start at $199 for the digital frames. 

Related Link: With Vintage NBA Moments, Is NBA Top Shot Momentum Here To Stay? 

About Infinite Objects: In the NFT space, Infinite Objects has partnered with artists that include Beeple, FEWOCiOUS, Erick Calderon and Steve Aoki to allow NFT owners a chance to feature their collections on display.

The company was named one of Time Magazine’s best inventions of 2021.

Investors in Infinite Objects include Kevin Durant, Rich Kleiman, Genies, Sound Ventures, Courtside VC, Serena Ventures, Fuel Capital, Advancit Capital, Betaworks, Brooklyn Bridge Ventures, GFR Fund and NBA Top Shot parent company Dapper Labs. Artists Ryan Wilson, Scott Belsky, FEWOCiOUS and Shawn Mendes are also investors in the company.

