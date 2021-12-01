Bitcoin Has Surpassed PayPal In Transaction Volume And Could Leave Behind Mastercard 'In Time' Too, Says Intelligence Firm

byMadhukumar Warrier
December 1, 2021 3:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Has Surpassed PayPal In Transaction Volume And Could Leave Behind Mastercard 'In Time' Too, Says Intelligence Firm

Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which has already exceeded PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in terms of transaction volume, could surpass Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) “in time,” according to blockchain intelligence firm Blockdata.

What Happened: Bitcoin could attain the transaction volumes attained by Mastercard in five years, as per Blockdata.

However, the bitcoin volume growth will be based on three factors – the increase in the number of transactions, bitcoin’s price rise, and the increase in the average amount of bitcoin sent per transaction.

The Bitcoin network processed an estimated $489 billion per quarter in 2021 on average, Blockdata said.

For comparison, PayPal processed an average of $302 billion per quarter, while the Mastercard network processed $1.8 trillion per quarter and the Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) network processed an average of $3.2 trillion per quarter.

Bitcoin's processed volume could equal that of Mastercard as soon as 2026, if the cryptocurrency’s 2021 price growth is taken as a metric, as per the report. If the average yearly bitcoin price is used as a growth metric, it could attain the level only by around 2060.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: Launched in 2009, Bitcoin has gained increasing mainstream adoption over the past few years. It is the world’s largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization that surpassed the $1 trillion mark this year.  

The rise in Bitcoin’s acceptance as a major store of value and payment option has also been influenced by major corporations adding the cryptocurrency to their balance sheet.

Bitcoin’s year-to-date gains are 94.3%. The cryptocurrency is down 17.0% from its all-time high of $68,789.63 reached in November.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 0.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $56,812.70 at press time.

Read Next: Bitcoin On Track To Settle $45 Trillion In 2021, Quadruple Visa's Volume: Ark Invest

 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Can Ethereum's Record Outperformance Against Bitcoin Send It To A New High Today?

Can Ethereum's Record Outperformance Against Bitcoin Send It To A New High Today?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rose 6.5% over 24 hours to $4,733.47 late Tuesday night. What’s Moving? The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has risen 11.01% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Ethereum Outshines Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Leaves Dogecoin In The Dust — Are We In For An 'Explosive' Alt Season?

Ethereum Outshines Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Leaves Dogecoin In The Dust — Are We In For An 'Explosive' Alt Season?

Altcoins including Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were buoyant Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization increased 1.24% to $2.65 trillion. read more
Bitcoin Miner Griid Infrastructure Lands SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know

Bitcoin Miner Griid Infrastructure Lands SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know

A profitable Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining company is going public with a SPAC deal announced Tuesday morning. read more
Dogecoin Accepted Here: Owner Of $10M Luxury Yacht To Take Crypto Payments

Dogecoin Accepted Here: Owner Of $10M Luxury Yacht To Take Crypto Payments

The owner of an Italian-built superyacht has confirmed that prospective buyers can purchase the vessel with major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: read more