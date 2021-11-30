Bitcoin On Track To Settle $45 Trillion In 2021, Quadruple Visa's Volume: Ark Invest
The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) network is on track to settle $45 trillion in 2021 alone, according to a report from Ark Invest.
What Happened: Yassine Elmandjra, a crypto analyst at Ark Invest, shared a graph depicting Bitcoin’s transaction volume over the last year and revealed that its annual settlement volumes are now four times higher than global payments giant Visa Inc (NYSE:V).
Bitcoin is on pace to settle twice as much value this year as all of its previous years combined.
In fact, as Elmandjra pointed out, Bitcoin is likely to settle twice as much value this year as all of its previous years combined.
Bitcoin has settled a cumulative total of $60.67 trillion in its lifetime, meaning 2021 has accounted for nearly 70% of total transfer volume.
Meanwhile, the efficiency of transactions has been steadily increasing over the same period.
In the last week, an average of $64.47 billion was transferred across the Bitcoin network daily.
On-chain analyst Dylan LeClair highlighted that the Bitcoin network has transferred an average of $95,142 for as little as $1 in fees over the last seven days.
