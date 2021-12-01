Shiba Inu Coin Seeing Raging Popularity In India But Still Slumping Today: What's Going On?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
December 1, 2021 1:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu Coin Seeing Raging Popularity In India But Still Slumping Today: What's Going On?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 4.9% lower over 24 hours at $0.00004563 early Wednesday morning.

What’s Moving? SHIB has risen 16.19% over a seven-day trailing period. The self-described Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer’s  24-hour trading volumes rose 14.87% to $7.4 billion, as per CoinMarketCap data.

SHIB fell 5.56% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and declined 11.22% against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) over 24 hours. 

In a 90-day timeframe, SHIB has gained 533.56%, while it has fallen 48.4% over 30 days.

SHIB rose to an all-time high of $0.00008845 in October and at press time traded 46.55% below that mark.

See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Why Is It Moving? SHIB fell even though major cryptocurrencies rose at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.84% to $2.64 trillion.

SHIB was the third-most mentioned cryptocurrency on Twitter at press time, as per Cointrendz data. It attracted 2,291 tweets. The token also trended on CoinMarketCap.

A number of factors have been contributing to SHIB momentum this week, including its listing by Kraken, a major cryptocurrency exchange.

The coin has hit one million users this week. Another factor working in its favor is a partnership on a non fungible token game involving an executive from Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI). 

Earlier, Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:NEGG) said it was adding SHIB for payments. 

Meanwhile, SHIB has emerged as the top trending coin in India, while it was the most discussed cryptocurrency on Twitter globally in October, as per data from ICO analytics.

Read Next: Ethereum Outshines Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Leaves Dogecoin In The Dust — Are We In For An 'Explosive' Alt Season?

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is Kraken Listing Sending Shiba Inu To The Moon Today?

Is Kraken Listing Sending Shiba Inu To The Moon Today?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) soared 26.95% at $0.00004998 over 24 hours late Monday night. What’s Moving? The token has shot up 13.29% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue To Recover From Omicron Lows, Buyers Reemerge In Crypto Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue To Recover From Omicron Lows, Buyers Reemerge In Crypto Market

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded largely flat Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.85% higher to $2.62 trillion at press time. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum Rebound From Weekend Plunge, Moving Past Omicron COVID-19 Variant Concerns, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Course

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rebound From Weekend Plunge, Moving Past Omicron COVID-19 Variant Concerns, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Course

Major coins, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), showed strength Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.65% to $2.56 trillion. What Happened: BTC traded 4.47% higher $57,218.96 over 24 hours. For the week, it has fallen 1.95%. read more

What's Pushing Shiba Inu Higher Today?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 4.29% higher at $0.00003911 over 24 hours leading up to Sunday night. read more