What Cryptocurrency Gets Googled The Most In Each Of The 50 States? Which One Is No. 1 Overall?

byChris Katje
December 3, 2021 5:48 pm
Research based on Google Trends data shows which cryptocurrency people in each of the U.S. states are most interested in buying.

What Happened: An analysis of Google Trends data from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) illustrates which cryptocurrency each of the 50 U.S. states is searching for the most.

The research conducted by financial advisor The Advisor Coach shows Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as the clear winner, ranking as the most-searched-for cryptocurrency in 23 of the 50 states.

Given the huge rise in valuation for Dogecoin and the endorsement by notable celebrities like Mark Cuban and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, the results might not be a surprise to readers.

Ranking second was Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which was the most-searched-for cryptocurrency in 10 states.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ranked third as the most-searched-for cryptocurrency in eight states.

The biggest surprise on the list might be Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which is a relatively new cryptocurrency and was the most-searched-for cryptocurrency in seven states, including three of the most populous states: California, New York and Texas.

Also surprising was Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) ranking as the most-searched-for cryptocurrency in one state, Colorado. Lithium (CRYPTO: LITH) was the most-searched-for cryptocurrency in one state, Pennsylvania.

“This study offers incredible insight into where these investments are coming from across the U.S., with Dogecoin surpassing Bitcoin as the most popular cryptocurrency on the internet,” The Advisor Coach said.

Related Link: Shiba Inu Coin Trends On Twitter, Google: Will SHIB Reach 1 Cent? 

State Rankings: Here are the most-searched-for cryptocurrency for each state with a map attached to highlight the searches.

unnamed_9.jpg

• Alabama: Dogecoin

• Alaska: Bitcoin

• Arizona: Dogecoin

• Arkansas: Bitcoin

• California: Shiba Inu

• Colorado: Cardano

• Connecticut: Bitcoin

• Delaware: Bitcoin

• Florida: Dogecoin

• Georgia: Ethereum

• Hawaii: Dogecoin

• Idaho: Bitcoin

• Illinois: Dogecoin

• Indiana: Ethereum

• Iowa: Dogecoin

• Kansas: Bitcoin

• Kentucky: Dogecoin

• Louisiana: Ethereum

• Maine: Bitcoin

• Maryland: Dogecoin

• Massachusetts: Dogecoin

• Michigan: Dogecoin

• Minnesota: Dogecoin

• Mississippi: Bitcoin

• Missouri: Dogecoin

• Montana: Dogecoin

• Nebraska: Dogecoin

• Nevada: Shiba Inu

• New Hampshire: Bitcoin

• New Jersey: Dogecoin

• New Mexico: Dogecoin

• New York: Shiba Inu

• North Carolina: Shiba Inu

• North Dakota: Dogecoin

• Ohio: Ethereum

• Oklahoma: Ethereum

• Oregon: Dogecoin

• Pennsylvania: Lithium Coin

• Rhode Island: Dogecoin

• South Carolina: Dogecoin

• South Dakota: Dogecoin

• Tennessee: Dogecoin

• Texas: Shiba Inu

• Utah: Ethereum

• Vermont: Ethereum

• Virginia: Ethereum

• Washington: Shiba Inu

• West Virginia: Bitcoin

• Wisconsin: Dogecoin

• Wyoming: Shiba Inu

 

 

 

