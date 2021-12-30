[Best Of 2021] Rich Dad Poor Dad's Author Says 'The Biggest Crash In History Is Coming,' Recommends Buying Bitcoin, Gold

bySamyuktha Sriram
December 30, 2021 4:25 pm
This article was originally published on June 28, 2021 2:34 pm. It was one of the most read articles on Benzinga.com this year.

What Happened: Robert Kiyosaki, best-selling author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," cautioned his followers to prepare for “the biggest crash in world history.”

In a tweet on Monday, Kiyosaki warned that the next crash would be a long one, and investors should buy more gold, silver, and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) while they can.

Why It Matters: In December 2020, when Bitcoin was trading at $19,000, Kiyosaki announced he was glad he bought the digital asset and that he expected the price to hit $50,000.

“Glad I bought Bitcoin. Next stop $50 k. Wall of institutional money coming 2021. Buy below $20 k,” he said in a tweet.

Four months later, Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $64,800 but has since lost 46% of its value.

Still, Kiyosaki viewed the crash as “great news,” telling his Twitter followers last month that if the price hits $27,000, he will start buying again.

Read also: 'Elon Musk Is A Tourist In Crypto,' Says Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky Who Predicts $160K BTC By Year End

Last week, the author noted that the “biggest bubble in the history of the world” is getting bigger and that he was waiting for Bitcoin to drop to $24,000.

In both tweets, Kiyosaki suggested buying more Bitcoin despite the falling prices, saying that the best time to get rich is during a crash.

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $34,133, gaining 4.13% overnight.

The market-leading digital asset accounted for 46.47% of the market, with a trading volume of $34 billion at the time of writing.

