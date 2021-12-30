[Best Of 2021] Dogecoin Co-Creator On Development Efforts: 'No Knock On Elon,' But Actions Speak Louder Than Words

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
December 30, 2021 4:25 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
[Best Of 2021] Dogecoin Co-Creator On Development Efforts: 'No Knock On Elon,' But Actions Speak Louder Than Words

This article was originally published on December 12, 2021. It was one of the most read articles on Benzinga.com this year.

Dogecoin (DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus shared his thoughts on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and others’ efforts to advance and develop the meme coin.

What Happened: Musk had said in May that he was working with “Doge devs to improve system transaction efficiency.” He had termed it “potentially promising” at the time.

On the development front, Markus told Benzinga that he was “not super excited about people talking about doing things, only people actually doing things.” He said he would see “how it plays out.”

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

The Dogecoin co-creator made it clear that his comments were not a “knock on elon or anyone in particular.” He said this is just his general feeling about software advancement.

DOGE traded 4.59% higher at $0.308 at press time over 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is down 4.68% against both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

BTC traded 4.7% lower at $35,531.15 at press time, while ETH traded 3.19% higher at $2,385.22.

Why It Matters: Musk also asked his followers on Twitter Inc’s (NASDAQ:TWTR) platform last month to submit ideas for DOGE development on GitHub and Reddit.

See Also: Elon Musk's Starlink Can Help Scale Up Dogecoin Without Protocol Changes, Proposes Researcher

The Tesla CEO admitted in May that he does not have a similar role in Dogecoin and that his ability to “take action is limited.”

Last month, Cardano (ADA) creator and Ethereum co-creator Charles Hoskinson suggested a plan of action to “fix” Dogecoin.  

Vitalik Buterin, another co-creator of Ethereum, though see’s Musk’s plans of scaling up DOGE as infeasible.

Buterin said this month that he loves Dogecoin and said that a Doge-to-Ethereum bridge would be “amazing.”

Read Next: Vitalik Buterin Is A Dogecoin Hodler, Says Meme Crypto Has Proved One Of 'Best Investments'

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Exclusives Markets Interview

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top 5 Articles For 2021 — Or 'Who Let The Dog Out?'

Benzinga's Top 5 Articles For 2021 — Or 'Who Let The Dog Out?'

2021 may have been the Year of the Ox in the Chinese calendar, but for Benzinga, it was the Year of the Dog, or should we say, Year of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). read more
Shiba Inu Plunges Alongside Major Cryptos: Can This Touted 'Big Surprise' Allow The Meme Coin To Regain Lost Momentum?

Shiba Inu Plunges Alongside Major Cryptos: Can This Touted 'Big Surprise' Allow The Meme Coin To Regain Lost Momentum?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 7.2% lower at $0.000033 over 24 hours leading up to Wednesday night. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue To Disappoint Amid 'Extreme Fear' — Will These Support Levels Allow Them to Bounce Back?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue To Disappoint Amid 'Extreme Fear' — Will These Support Levels Allow Them to Bounce Back?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major coins traded in the red at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 3.1% to $2.25 trillion. What Happened: The apex coin traded 2.1% lower at $46,720.64 over 24 hours. For the week, BTC has fallen 3%. read more
[Best Of 2021] Elon Musk Explains Why He Prefers Dogecoin Over Ethereum 2.0, Cardano And Other Cryptocurrencies

[Best Of 2021] Elon Musk Explains Why He Prefers Dogecoin Over Ethereum 2.0, Cardano And Other Cryptocurrencies

This article was originally published on May 25, 2021 6:21 am. It was one of the most read articles on Benzinga.com this year. read more