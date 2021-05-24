fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
327.01
+ 0%
DIA
+ -0.01
342.05
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.04
414.90
+ 0.01%

Why Ethereum Co-Founder Sees Elon Musk's Plan For Scaling Dogecoin As Infeasible

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
May 24, 2021 4:34 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Ethereum Co-Founder Sees Elon Musk's Plan For Scaling Dogecoin As Infeasible

Ethereum (ETH) co-creator Vitalik Buterin penned a blog post Sunday, explaining why Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO’s vision for Dogecoin (DOGE) may encounter technical roadblocks.

What Happened: Buterin said there were “important” but “quite subtle technical factors” that limit blockchain scaling. 

The cryptocurrency co-creator referenced a tweet by Musk that touched on DOGE’s emergency as a leader among cryptocurrencies should it implement certain changes.

Buterin explained why it is difficult to make “Musk’s wishes” come true “without leading to extreme centralization and compromising the fundamental properties that make a blockchain what it is.”

See Also: How to Buy Ethereum (ETH)

He emphasized that it was important “for blockchain decentralization for regular users to be able to run a node.”

Why It Matters: Buterin touched on decentralization as a means to reduce security risks and network failures.

“We don't know what the exact threshold is at which herd immunity against coordinated attacks kicks in, but there is one thing that's absolutely clear: more nodes good, fewer nodes bad, and we definitely need more than a few dozen or few hundred,” wrote the Ethereum co-creator.

Buterin noted that while sharded blockchains “can scale much further because no single node in a sharded blockchain needs to process every transaction” even there, there are roadblocks to capacity.

See Also: Elon Musk Working With Dogecoin Devs 'To Improve System Transaction Efficiency'

As for Ethereum, he pointed out that the network could process over a million transactions per second with sharding.

“But it's going to take work to do this without sacrificing the decentralization that makes blockchains so valuable,” Buterin wrote.

Last week, another Ethereum co-creator Charles Hoskinson — who is also the founder of Cardano (ADA) — dished out advice to Musk on how to create a better Dogecoin.

Price Action: ETH traded 3.1% lower at $2,145.86 at press time, while DOGE traded 8.42% lower at $0.31. Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.47% lower at $35,448.30 over a 24-hour period.

Read Next: Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Says Cryptocurrencies Are In A 'Bubble'

Watch "Moon or Bust" and "Benzinga Crypto"



DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Where Bitcoin Headed Next Depends On Stock Market? So Says Crypto Big Shot Barry Silbert

Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert said Sunday on social media that the direction of the cryptocurrency market will be determined by the stock market in the near future. read more

Several Bitcoin Miners Said To Halt China Operations Over Regulatory Crackdown, Intensifying Crypto Selloff Worries

Worries about cryptocurrencies have intensified after some Bitcoin (BTC) miners halted their China operations following Beijing’s crackdown read more

Is Elon Musk The Dogecoin Whale? You Wish, But Core Developer Has A More Boring Theory

A core developer of Dogecoin (DOGE) said speculations that the owner of a wallet that holds the world’s largest amount of the meme cryptocurrency is a single individual are likely misplaced, Business Insider read more

Elon Musk Says He Hasn't And Won't Sell Any Dogecoin. Mega Whale Buys 420.69 DOGE On News. Coincidence?

The largest holder of Dogecoin (DOGE) purchased 420.69 DOGE and 4.2069 DOGE in different slots after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said he hasn’t sold any of his DOGE holdings and has no such plans for the future either. read more