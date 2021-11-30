Is Elon Musk's 'Whine' Tweet Sending DOGE Upward Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 6.89% higher at $0.22 over 24 hours early Tuesday morning.

What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 0.78% over a seven-day trailing basis.

DOGE gained 8.17% and 4.96% against Bitcoin and Ethereum respectively over a 24-hour basis.

Since the year began, DOGE has risen 3757.31%. However, it has fallen 19.18% and 21.5% in the last 30 and 90 days respectively.

DOGE rose to its latest all-time high in May, when it touched $0.75. At press time, it traded 70.24% below that level.

Why Is It Moving? DOGE rose along with rival Shiba Inu at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched up 0.07% to $2.58 trillion.

DOGE was the most mentioned coin on Twitter at press time and attracted 4,326 tweets, as per Cointrendz data.

Other coins that attracted high interest on the social media platform were Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. They were mentioned in 4,110, 2,479, and 2,269 tweets, respectively.

Major coins continued to recover earlier on Monday evening as buyers returned back to cryptocurrency markets as worries about the latest coronavirus variant abated.

On Monday, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, Binance, said it was reinstating DOGE withdrawals after a hiatus of 17 days. The withdrawals were stopped due to technical issues post updates in DOGE software.

Notably, earlier in the month, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk had entered into a Twitter exchange with Zhao and inquired about what was going on with Binance’s DOGE customers.

The trading platform led by Changpeng Zhao shared the inside story of why the withdrawals were stopped on Monday.

Zhao announced a contest on Monday and asked his Twitter followers if they would prefer $50,000 in cash or a DOGE-themed Tesla vehicle. He asked people to tweet their answers in order to win.

Meanwhile, Musk said on Twitter that he loves a "great whine," to which DOGE-centric YouTuber Matt Wallace said he loves a great Dogecoin tweet.

