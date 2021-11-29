Binance CEO Giving Away $50,000 In Dogecoin, DOGE-Themed Tesla

byChris Katje
November 29, 2021 4:22 pm
After being accused of shady practices by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao is holding a contest that might help clear the air.

What Happened: A dispute between Binance users over their Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) led to Musk taking to Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to ask Zhao, known as CZ, what exactly was going on.

“Hey @cz_binance, what’s going on with your Doge customers? Sounds shady,” Must said in a tweet.

Zhao responded by saying Binance had communicated with its users about the Dogecoin issue and also took the opportunity to poke fun at Musk by sharing an article about 12,000 Tesla vehicles being recalled.

“What happened here?” Zhao asked Musk.

Musk said he doesn’t use Binance as it has “too many hoops to jump through” to sign-up, but wanted to draw attention to the issued on behalf of Dogecoin holders.

Binance froze withdrawals on Dogecoin on Nov. 11 for 17 days. The company issued a blog post this week sharing all the details from the event.

“The truth is that a combination of unlikely factors led to an unforeseen issue that ultimately only affected Binance,” the company said.

Binance said 1,634 users were affected by the glitch.

Related Link: Binance Shares Inside Story On Dogecoin Withdrawals After Elon Musk And CZ Argument 

Binance Contest: Zhao shared on Twitter Monday details of a #DogeorTesla contest. Users are asked which of the items, both of which are tied to Musk, that they would rather own. 

“Would you rather win a custom Doge Tesla or $50,000 worth of Dogecoin?” the video that has over 1 million views at the time of writing asks.

Users have to pick which they would rather own, retweet the tweet from Zhao and also follow Musk, Zhao and Binance on Twitter to participate. Users are also required to have a Binance account. Users can enter only once. A favorite response from each side of the poll will win, the company said. 

The contest runs from Nov. 29 through Dec. 13.

