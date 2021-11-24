NBA Player Lets Fans Vote On NFT To Appear On His Sneakers: Here's The Winner

byChris Katje
November 24, 2021 11:36 am
An emerging trend in the world of celebrities and athletes owning non-fungible tokens is NFTs appearing on athletes’ footwear. The trend is set to continue with an NBA player holding a contest to see which NFT would be featured on his shoes.

What Happened: NBA player Michael Carter-Williams launched a contest to see which NFT community should be featured on an upcoming pair of his shoes in an NBA game.

Carter-Williams, who plays for the Orlando Magic, is one of several professional athletes that launched Players Only, a dedicated NFT project to connect players with community. The team includes Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons), Gary Harris (Orlando Magic), Terrance Ross (Orlando Magic), Dennis Smith Jr (Portland Trail Blazers) and Marcus Zegarowski (NBA G League).

“We’re building this project out to be long term with Players Only,” Carter-Williams said.

Related Link: NBA Players Uses Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT On Sneakers: What Investors Should Know 

The contest follows the NFL’s Andrew Sendejo and the NBA’s Tyrese Haliburton wearing footwear featuring their Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs during a game.

Carter-Williams called on NFT communities to vote on which project should be on the shoe, starting with 20 projects before narrowing down the poll to a final ten projects.

“We want to wear your projects on our game shoes.”

The final 10 NFTs that users could vote for were Party Ape Billionaire Club, The Doge Pound, Ballerz, CrytpoDads, Desparate ApeWives, Dapper Dino, Divine Anarchy, Lazy Lions, Knights of Degen and Adam Bomb Squad.

People could vote directly in the Players Only Discord.

“Get your project on our shoes,” Carter-Williams said.

What’s Next: The winning NFT that will be featured on the NBA shoes is Ballerz, a NFT project set on the Flow blockchain.

“Congrats to the @Ballerz_NFT on winning the sneaker poll! Showed up big-time!” Carter-Williams said in a tweet.

Carter-Williams hinted that Players Only would be doing more fan polls in the future.

