Robotos Launches Animated Television Series Based On NFTs: What You Should Know

byChris Katje
November 24, 2021 10:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Robotos Launches Animated Television Series Based On NFTs: What You Should Know

A collection of robot NFTs from artist Pablo Stanley is set to become a television show thanks to a new partnership with Time Studios.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Robotos announced a partnership with Time Studios, the film and television production studio from the namesake magazine.

“It has always been my aspiration to bring characters to life and create a universe around them,” Robotos founder Stanley told The Hollywood Reporter.

NFTs offer an “untapped opportunity to work alongside NFT creators,” according to Time Studios head of kids and family content Maria Perez-Brown.

Time has been active on the NFT front, launching its own NFTs and partnering with Cool Cats for exclusives.

Related Link: Cool Cats NFT Announces Collaboration With Time Magazine: How You Can Win A Free Cool Cat

Why It’s Important: The announcement of the television show helped boost the floor price of Robotos. The floor price is 0.759 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) at the time of writing. Robopets, which were available for free to Robotos owners and could be included in the show, have a floor price of 0.166 ETH.

Several NFT projects have landed deals with talent agencies, including CryptoPunks owner Larva Labs and Bored Ape Yacht Club.

“There is so much incredible IP being developed within the NFT space,” Time President Keith Grossman said. “We are proud of the role Time can play by providing these creators with our platform and access to alternative mediums, including film and broadcast.”

Media companies like The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) are also launching NFTs of their intellectual property. Both sides of the space could win, with NFTs being launched of popular movie and television characters and NFTs being turned into movies and television shows.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Media

Related Articles

NFT Marketplace OpenSea Partners With Adobe

NFT Marketplace OpenSea Partners With Adobe

The largest decentralized NFT marketplace, OpenSea, has partnered with multinational software company Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE). read more
NFL Player Wears Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Cleats In Colts' Upset Win Over Bills

NFL Player Wears Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Cleats In Colts' Upset Win Over Bills

Bored Ape Yacht Club continues to be one of the hottest NFTs on the market with a rising floor price and a new group of celebrities and athletes joining the party. read more
Top Ten Weekly NFTs By Weekly Sales: Bored Apes, Mutant Apes Continue Strong Sales, Wolf Game And Doodles Join Top Ten

Top Ten Weekly NFTs By Weekly Sales: Bored Apes, Mutant Apes Continue Strong Sales, Wolf Game And Doodles Join Top Ten

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items. read more
If You Invested $1,000 In Ethereum When Beeple's NFT Sold For $69M, Here's How Much You'd Have

If You Invested $1,000 In Ethereum When Beeple's NFT Sold For $69M, Here's How Much You'd Have

The record-setting sale of an NFT in March has been credited with helping to increase awareness and valuations of non-fungible tokens. The NFT sale also came at a time when Ethereum was still trading under $2000. read more