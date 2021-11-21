Dogecoin Is The Most 'Googled' Crypto In The United States

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 21, 2021 11:57 am
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) — the original and still leading memecoin — is apparently the most googled cryptocurrency in the United States — beating even the world's first crypto Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and leading altcoin Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

What Happened: Research conducted by financial advisor The Advisor Coach revealed that Dogecoin is the most googled crypto in 23 U.S. states, including in Florida, Illinois and Michigan. Doge purportedly dominated the searches in more U.S. states than Bitcoin and Ether combined.

 

Meanwhile, Bitcoin was the most searched-for in just 10 U.S. states, including Connecticut, Alaska and Mississippi — which made it the second most searched crypto in the United States.

Ether came in third place, as the most searched cryptocurrency in eight states, while Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) ended up in fourth place and was the most-searched cryptocurrency in New York.

The report follows a recent announcement by cryptocurrency payment processing firm BitPay that it is now possible to spend Dogecoin on Amazon Inc's (NASDAQ:AMZN) massive marketplace.

DOGE Price Action: As of press time, Dogecoin is trading at $0.2296 after seeing its price increase by about 1.6% over the last 24 hours.

Photo: Courtesy of theadvisorcoach.com

