What Type Of Pattern Is Bitcoin Forming Into?

byTyler Bundy
November 18, 2021 4:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What Type Of Pattern Is Bitcoin Forming Into?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading lower Thursday in a cryptocurrency market that is down overall.

Bitcoin looks to be forming into a pattern that could be considered bullish despite the crypto being down the past few days. Bitcoin has recently been trending on multiple social media platforms.

Bitcoin was down 3.72% at $58,115.32 Thursday afternoon at publication.

Bitcoin Daily Chart Analysis

  • Bitcoin looks to be trying to hold a previous resistance level as support, while also looking like it is forming into what technical traders call a cup and handle pattern (orange).
  • The $60,000 level is an area where Bitcoin had troubles crossing above in the past, but is trying to hold it as support. If unable, the crypto could see a further dip. The cup and handle pattern has been forming throughout the year and looks to be in the handle part of the pattern. If Bitcoin can get hot again it could see a strong push back higher throughout the rest of the year’s end.
  • The crypto is trading below the 50-day moving average (green), but above the 200-day moving average (blue) indicating the crypto might be in a period of consolidation.
  • The 50-day moving average could hold as an area of resistance, while the 200-day moving average will likely hold as an area of support.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) dipped lower the past couple of days and now sits at 39 on the indicator. This shows that the selling pressure has been greater than the buying pressure, causing the dip in the price.

btcdaily11-18-21.png

What’s Next For Bitcoin?

Bullish traders are looking for this consolidation period to happen and for the crypto to bounce back soon and begin forming higher lows. Bulls want to see the cup and handle pattern finish and for Bitcoin to see a strong December.

Bearish traders are looking to see the stock continue to fade lower and for the crypto to be unable to find an area of support. Bears are looking to see the crypto keep dipping and for traders to start getting fearful and sell their Bitcoin. This could possibly cause a strong bearish push in the future.

Photo: Francois Mckenzie via Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Here's Why Ethereum Holding Above $4,000 Is Important

Here's Why Ethereum Holding Above $4,000 Is Important

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is trading lower Thursday, alongside Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and the rest of the cryptocurrency market. read more

Bitcoin is trading lower below the $60,000 level. Cryptocurrencies fell earlier in the week following the signing of a US infrastructure bill containing cryptocurrency tax provisions.

The Future Of Cross-Border Payments Lies In Blockchain Technology

The Future Of Cross-Border Payments Lies In Blockchain Technology

By now it is clear that blockchain technology is here to stay. Some countries are more lenient towards it while others have stricter regulations (cue China). The blockchain market is set to experience substantial growth in the coming years and is estimated to expand to $69.04 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 56.1%.  read more
Bitfarms Stock Plunges As Bitcoin Takes A Nose Dive: What's Next?

Bitfarms Stock Plunges As Bitcoin Takes A Nose Dive: What's Next?

On Nov. 15 after the market closed, Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) reported record third-quarter revenues but the stock was unable to surpass the Nov. read more