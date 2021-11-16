Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
November 16, 2021 3:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 6.3% lower at $0.25 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning.

What’s Moving? The cryptocurrency has declined 13.2% over a seven-day trailing period. 

Against Bitcoin and Ethereum, DOGE rose 1.42% and 2.01%, respectively, over 24 hours. 

DOGE has fallen 17.97% over the last 90 days and risen 4.71% in a 30-day window.

The meme coin’s year-to-date gains stand at 4249.55%. DOGE hit an all-time high of $0.74 in May. At press time, it traded 66.41% below that level.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded lower alongside major coins which fell sharply as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 7% to $2.66 trillion. 

DOGE was not among the top ten mentioned cryptocurrencies on Twitter at press time, as per Cointrendz data.

DOGE rival Shiba Inu was the third-most mentioned coin behind Bitcoin and Ethereum at press time. Shiba Inu was mentioned in 1,836 tweets, while BTC and ETH were mentioned in 4,675 and 2,132 tweets, respectively. 

Notably, on Monday, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron said that the cinema chain would begin accepting Shiba Inu via BitPay in the next four months. 

BitPay said in a blog post recently that users can already spend DOGE on Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) through its “crypto debit card.” The BitPay-Amazon announcement failed to send DOGE upwards.

The “turbulence from traditional markets spilled into crypto,” as per Kaiko Research. Major coins fell Monday as the dollar exhibited strength in the backdrop of high inflation and anticipated tapering from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

DOGE’s lower trading volumes indicate that the cryptocurrency has entered a period of consolidation, wrote Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer Monday. 

Meanwhile, a war of words took place on Twitter between supporters of Cat-themed Pawthereum and Dogecoin aficionados led by the latter’s co-creator Billy Markus. A tweet by “Shark Tank” host Kevin O’Leary was the immediate trigger.

Read Next: IoTex, Loopring, Litecoin And More: These Were The Top-Gaining Cryptos Last Week

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

It's Dogs Vs. Cats On Twitter As Kevin O'Leary Spars With Dogecoin Creator Over Promoting Pawthereum Coin

It's Dogs Vs. Cats On Twitter As Kevin O'Leary Spars With Dogecoin Creator Over Promoting Pawthereum Coin

“Mr. Wonderful” has sparked a cats vs. dogs battle on Twitter while promoting the feline-themed Pawthereum (CRYPTO: PAWTH) cryptocurrency, just like Dogecoin (CRYPTO-DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) are inspired by dogs. read more
These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Coin Up 320%

These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Coin Up 320%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Monday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell. read more
Gemini Crypto Exchange Lists Shiba Inu

Gemini Crypto Exchange Lists Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has landed on major cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, significantly increasing the liquidity of the memecoin's ecosystem. read more
AMC To Begin Accepting Shiba Inu Coin For Payments Within Next 4 Months Via BitPay: CEO

AMC To Begin Accepting Shiba Inu Coin For Payments Within Next 4 Months Via BitPay: CEO

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Adam Aron said on Twitter Monday that he asked a payment service provider to support Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) so that the theater chain can accept the meme coin for online p read more