Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Get Caught Up In Inflation Angst — Analysts Expect Near-Term Pain

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
November 15, 2021 8:50 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Get Caught Up In Inflation Angst — Analysts Expect Near-Term Pain

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) slipped nearly 5% Monday night as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 4.39% to $2.74 trillion.

What Happened: The apex coin traded 4.99% lower at $62.724.09 over 24 hours at press time. For the week, BTC has fallen 7.31%.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell 4.84% to $4,456.83 over 24 hours. Over a seven-day trailing period, it has shrunk 7.03%.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was down 4.06% to $0.25 over 24 hours. The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 10.33% over the last seven days.

Rival Shiba Inu fell 1.3% to $0.00005218 over 24 hours. Over the week, it has lost 6.28% of its value.

The top gainers over 24 hours included UMA, Huobi Token, and Revain, as per CoinMarketCap data.

UMA soared 21.47% to $20.19, Huobi Token rose 3.67% to $10.35, and Revain was up 3.57% to $0.0154 in the period.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might turn hawkish have driven the U.S. Dollar Currency Index to 95.437, its highest level since July 2020, reported Reuters.

The index is a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six of its peer currencies. The rise of the dollar comes amid the backdrop of rising prices with the Consumer Price Index at its highest level in 30 years.

On Monday, the S&P 500 closed nearly flat. It was down 0.0011% at 4,682.80. The Nasdaq followed the same course — down 0.045% at 15,853.85.

The “turbulence from traditional markets spilled into crypto,” said Kaiko Research, a cryptocurrency market data provider in a newsletter. 

“Bitcoin reversed course as major U.S. stocks tumbled in a sharp U-turn from risk-on to risk-off sentiment,” wrote Kaiko Research. 

Bitcoin seems to have largely shrugged off “Taproot” — the first major upgrade to the apex coin’s network in four years.

“Bitcoin prices were supported after a key weekend upgrade helped pave the way for directly providing smart contracts. It is a nice upgrade for Bitcoin, but won’t really deter smart contract usage from Ethereum and Solana,” wrote Edward Moya, Oanda’s senior market analyst, in an emailed note. 

As per Moya, Bitcoin is still primarily a “store of value trade” and it should benefit from the inflationary pressures.

There are some voices among analysts, who think some near-term pain is in store for investors. 

Amsterdam-based trader Michaël van de Poppe said he was heavily bullish on BTC mid/long-term, but “weekly doesn't look too great and daily doesn't either.”

Cryptocurrency trader Lark Davis noted that ETH has “broken its up trend.”

Read Next: IoTex, Loopring, Litecoin And More: These Were The Top-Gaining Cryptos Last Week

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Top 3 Coins With The Highest Returns Last Week — Crypto Breakdown, November 15, 2021

Top 3 Coins With The Highest Returns Last Week — Crypto Breakdown, November 15, 2021

The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space On today's episode of Crypto Breakdown, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt lists the top three coins with the highest gains last week. read more
5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Huadi Tops List, Altimeter Group And Bit Digital Rejoin Leaderboard

5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Huadi Tops List, Altimeter Group And Bit Digital Rejoin Leaderboard

Potential short squeeze plays have gained steam in 2021 with new retail traders looking for the next GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) or AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). read more
Elon Musk's Sanders Dig And Dogecoin Support, Apple Patent, Fed Rate Hike Prediction, Bitcoin Taproot Upgrade: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Elon Musk's Sanders Dig And Dogecoin Support, Apple Patent, Fed Rate Hike Prediction, Bitcoin Taproot Upgrade: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more
Bitcoin Leads Crypto Market Higher After Taproot Upgrade And 'Whales Are Moving;' Ethereum, Dogecoin Mostly Muted

Bitcoin Leads Crypto Market Higher After Taproot Upgrade And 'Whales Are Moving;' Ethereum, Dogecoin Mostly Muted

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded higher Sunday night as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.84% to $2.87 trillion at press time. read more