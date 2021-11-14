900% Spike In Sales For Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, Ethereum Daily Trading Volume On OpenSea Jumps to $105M

According to Dune Analytics, Ethereum traded daily on NFT marketplace OpenSea jumped from around $48 million to $105 million on Saturday.

It's the first time since October 15 that the daily volume of Ethereum on OpenSea hit $100 million.

Reason? There was a sudden surge in the sales volumes for Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs.

NFT data aggregator CryptoSlam reported sales of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs went up 900% yesterday.

Meanwhile, sales of spin-off Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) were up at 1,100%.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club consists of 10,000 randomly generated NFTs built on Ethereum, and is currently one of the hottest NFT projects in the market.

The Bored Apes NFTs have over 170 different characteristics like outfits, headwear, fur, facial expressions, and more.

The owners of Bored Ape Yacht Club have commercial rights over their apes.

Last week, Rolling Stone magazine entered the NFT market by auctioning two digital copies of magazine covers created with the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Rolling Stone released the aforementioned NFTs as part of the collaboration, seeing the sale of 2,500 limited-edition paper magazines featuring a Bored Ape on the Rolling Stone magazine cover.

Also, the Universal Music Group has announced that it would be forming a Gorillaz-style metaverse group called Kingship. The avatars for the group will be based on Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs owned by collector Jimmy “j1mmy” McNelis.

