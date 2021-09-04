fbpx

New Ethereum-based NFT Project From Artist Behind The Bored Ape Yacht Club

byMichael Cohen
September 4, 2021 4:58 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
New Ethereum-based NFT Project From Artist Behind The Bored Ape Yacht Club

A highly anticipated NFT project will become available to the public in the coming weeks on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) platform from one of the artists behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

What Happened: The digital artist known as Migwashere is launching a new NFT club called the Sneaky Vampire Syndicate. The project will mint 8,888 NFTs over the coming weeks, according to Decrypt.

The Vampire NFTs feature cartoon portraits, distributed as tokens using the Non-Fungible Token Standard (ERC-721) on the Ethereum blockchain. They will be available at a cost of 0.08 ETH each, or approximately $313 apiece.

The project’s Discord server has already drawn over 12,000 followers since Tuesday.

Related Link: Sotheby's Set To Auction 101 Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs: What You Should Know

What’s Next: Migwashere says the Sneaky Vampire Syndicate is under his full control, unlike The Bored Ape Yacht Club, which involved a team of artists. “This one feels more like something I’ve created,” he tells Decrypt.

There are plans to also release a 2D fighting video game featuring the vampire NFTs. Developers say only NFT owners would be allowed to play the game.

Prior to launching the project, 400 people will be selected for a pre-sale, which will give them a chance to mint up to two vampire NFT’s. To qualify you must engage with the project on Discord or Twitter.

Related Link: Logan Paul, Chris Camillo Buy Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, Floor Rises: What Investors Should Know

Photo: Courtesy of @migwashere2 twitter account

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Media

Related Articles

Why The Recent Migration Of DeFi Platforms To BSC Network May Stop? Let's Find Out!

Decentralized finance, also known as DeFi, is a blockchain-based finance form that does not depend on central financial intermediaries such as exchanges, banks, or brokerages to provide traditional instruments. Instead, it utilizes blockchain's smart contracts, with Ethereum being at the top of the list. read more

Investing In NFTs: New Great Opportunity Or Phantom Danger?

By Katia Shabanova read more

The Dawn of Stablecoin Era: Unleashing The Power Of Stablecoins In DeFi

By Katia Shabanova Challenging and volatile times often result in the emergence of better foundations - more stable and durable. Although the world is slow to adapt to changes, in the emerging all-digital realm, fiat money is becoming a thing of the past — such as a relic of the oil and gas era.    read more

Dogecoin's Wife 'Wifedoge' Grew More Than 3,000% In Market Capitalization, And Elon Musk Is A Fan

Last week the Wifedoge cryptocurrency, the wife of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), exceeded a market capitalization of 2.32 million dollars, more than 3,000% in market capitalization in just one day.   read more