Rolling Stone Mints NFT With Bored Ape Yacht Club

Rolling Stone magazine entered the non-fungible token market by auctioning two digital copies of magazine covers created in partnership with the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

What Happened: Following an announcement made last week, Rolling Stone released the aforementioned NFTs as part of the collaboration, which also saw the sale of 2,500 limited-edition paper magazines featuring a Boring Ape on the Rolling Stone magazine cover.

The auctions for the NFTs in question were listed on SuperRare and linked by the official Rolling Stone Twitter Inc. (NASDAQ:TWTR) profile.

The magazine covers are the first out of seven planned NFT to be released as part of the collaboration between Rolling Stone and Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Earlier this year, Time Magazine launched its own collection comprising of 4,676 NFTs was each priced at 0.1 ETH or nearly $313 at the time.

The announcement follows Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton wearing Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) sneakers featuring a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT he owns during his Nov. 3 game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors also bought a Bored Ape Yacht Club earlier this year.