Shibetoshi Nakamoto Says Dogecoin Is Superior To Shiba Inu And Bitcoin, Elon Musk Agrees

byBibhu Pattnaik
November 13, 2021 11:01 am
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus, who goes by the username Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, says Dogecoin’s low fees make it ideal for all sorts of transactions. Making it superior to competing meme coins.

He compared the top three meme coins in a tweet, and their corresponding fees for transactions. 

In response Markus’ Tweet, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk supported the post and liked it. 

Musk has been a great supporter of Dogecoin and even owns a dog of the breed Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), named Floki

Last week, Dogecoin Core 1.14.5 was released, featuring important security updates and changes to network policies, including reducing the recommended fees.

Elon Musk took to Twitter to express his opinion shortly after the release.

Also, last week there were rumors in the market that Tesla may begin accepting Shiba Inu as a payment option. Musk has neither confirmed nor denied the speculation.

Earlier this year, Musk tweeted about Dogecoin and said it was “super important for Doge fees to drop” to make it viable to buy things like movie tickets.

