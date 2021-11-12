Solana Labs Co-Founder Says Ethereum Cannot Be Killed

bySamyuktha Sriram
November 12, 2021 8:00 am
Raj Gokal, the co-founder of Solana Labs, thinks the community perception of competition between blockchains like Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is unwarranted.

What Happened: In a series of tweets this week, Gokal stated it "really doesn’t have to be a fight," but rather more key players in the space would correspond to a higher level of user choice.

“Users will be able to switch as these platforms prove out or don’t prove out over time,” he said.

Gokal’s comments came in response to comments from Chris Burniske, former head of blockchain products at ARK Invest, who stated that “L1 knives are fully out” referring to the competition between layer-one blockchains.

“knives out” implies we are trying to kill Ethereum. Ethereum cannot be killed, it’s impossible. And it’s already a beautiful force of good in the world, empowering millions and creating billions in wealth,” said Gokal.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is quite obviously the same. Stop framing it as a fight,” he added.

Reddit Co-Founder And Solana Ventures Invest $100M To Build Social Media On Solana

Solana has often been touted as an “Ethereum killer” on account of its high-speed transactions that are executed at a fraction of the cost of a transaction on the Ethereum blockchain.

As user adoption grew, Solana’s price appreciated by more than 11,000% year-to-date. Over the same time frame, Ethereum has risen by a little over 930%.

Price Action: At press time, SOL was trading at $225, down 6.95% in the last 24 hours. ETH traded at $4,600, down 2.02% over the same period.

Photo: Executium on Unsplash

