Reddit Co-Founder And Solana Ventures Invest $100M To Build Social Media On Solana

bySamyuktha Sriram
November 9, 2021 5:35 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Reddit Co-Founder And Solana Ventures Invest $100M To Build Social Media On Solana

Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, told conference attendees on Tuesday that he has partnered with Solana Ventures to further the growth of decentralized social media projects on the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain.

What Happened: According to a report from CoinDesk, Ohanian’s venture firm Seven Seven Six and Solana Ventures announced a $100 million commitment to “the next wave of social, built on Solana” at the Solana Conference in Lisbon.

Originally, the investment was meant to be $50 million but Ohanian reportedly increased the amount to $100 million after he deemed the original amount insufficient during an onstage discussion.

“With a high-performance blockchain like Solana, there is an unprecedented opportunity to fuse social and crypto in a way that feels like a [Web 2] social product but with the added incentive of empowering users with real ownership,” said Ohanian.

Earlier this month, Ohanian described Facebook’s rebrand to Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) as a “masterstroke in distraction.”

The Reddit co-founder said he hoped that the metaverse would be built organically from the bottom-up instead of a “top-down Facebook imposed one.”

“My hope for that future metaverse is it’s not governed by one company but rather of the people and by the people,” he said.

SOL Price Action: At the time of writing, Solana was trading at $240.62, down 1.83% in the last 24 hours. The coin hit an all-time high of $260 on Sunday.

Photo by Tom Parkes on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets

Related Articles

'Ethereum Killer' Solana Crypto's Price Hits All-Time High, Flips Cardano As Fifth-Largest Coin

'Ethereum Killer' Solana Crypto's Price Hits All-Time High, Flips Cardano As Fifth-Largest Coin

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) touched a new all-time high of $227.42 on Tuesday night, emerging as the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, as per CoinMarketCap data. read more
Is Solana Crypto Set To Hit A New All-Time High?

Is Solana Crypto Set To Hit A New All-Time High?

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) price touched an all-time high of $214.96 in September and it was hovering 3.5% below that level at press time. What Happened: Solana is a token of a high-performance blockchain protocol focused on decentralized applications or DApps.  read more
Why Is Solana ($SOL) Going Up While Other Major Cryptos Slump?

Why Is Solana ($SOL) Going Up While Other Major Cryptos Slump?

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) continued to move ever higher even as major cryptocurrencies slipped into the red on Thursday night. What’s Moving? SOL rose 8.33% to $201.11 over 24 hours. Over a seven-day trailing period, SOL has shot up 35.19%. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum And These 2 Cryptos Are Set For 'Explosive' 4th Quarter, Says Popular Analyst Michaël van de Poppe

Bitcoin, Ethereum And These 2 Cryptos Are Set For 'Explosive' 4th Quarter, Says Popular Analyst Michaël van de Poppe

Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Solana CRYPTO: SOL) and believes they are ready for an “explosive” fourth quarter. read more