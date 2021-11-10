This CryptoPunk NFT Just Sold For More Than $1 Million in Ethereum

byBenzinga Insights
November 10, 2021 5:43 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This CryptoPunk NFT Just Sold For More Than $1 Million in Ethereum

CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever.

What happened: CryptoPunk #5902 just sold for 250 Ether ($1,138,462 USD). The value of CryptoPunks is typically determined by Punk's attributes, with the hoodie, beanie, and pilot helmet traits being the most coveted. Other species of Punks (Zombies, Apes and Aliens) are incredibly rare and also sell for a premium.

CryptoPunk #5902 just sold for $1,138,462. Its attributes are as follows:

  • Type: Male
  • Accessory: Shadow Beard
  • Accessory: Hoodie
  • Accessory: Small Shades

See Also: NFT Release Calendar and Best NFT Projects of 2021

Why it Matters: Cryptopunks are the ultimate rookie card for NFT collectors. CryptoPunks have earned huge influence in 2021, with dozens of Celebrities proudly showing off their punk ownership on Twitter. Cryptopunk sales are a leading indicator for the rest of the NFT market, and go to show that some are willing to spend serious coin on blockchain based art.

 

Data provided by OpenSea.

Checkout the full cryptopunk collection

You can view more information about this NFT here.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Philadelphia To Integrate Blockchain With Government

Philadelphia To Integrate Blockchain With Government

The city of Philadelphia launched its own blockchain initiative aiming to integrate distributed ledger technology with the municipal government. read more
Ethereum Classic Holds Gains Along With Bitcoin, Ethereum As General Markets Fall Into Turmoil

Ethereum Classic Holds Gains Along With Bitcoin, Ethereum As General Markets Fall Into Turmoil

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) was holding onto much of its recent gains, along with the overall cryptocurrency market on Wednesday, despite large stock-based ETFs such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) and read more
Marathon Digital, A Bitcoin, Ethereum Mining Stock, Looks To Be Heading Toward Support

Marathon Digital, A Bitcoin, Ethereum Mining Stock, Looks To Be Heading Toward Support

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares were trading lower Wednesday after the company reported third-quarter earnings results. read more

Downside In Bitcoin Futures Intensifies As Price Breaks Below $67K Level; Down ~2.4% Today