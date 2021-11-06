Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Dominate Indian Crypto Market, Emerge As The Most Traded Cryptos

byBibhu Pattnaik
November 6, 2021 3:59 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Dominate Indian Crypto Market, Emerge As The Most Traded Cryptos

According to a new report, cryptocurrencies Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) made up 13.72% of the trading volume on crypto exchanges in India. The analysis coming from data collected between April and October.

These two coins have risen to rank among the top cryptocurrencies in the market. At the time of publication Dogecoin is ranked 10th and Shiba Inu is 11th based on market cap, compared to the top two digital currencies, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). 

As per crypto exchange WazirX, the purchase of Shiba Inu made up 50% of trading volume, while Coinswitch Kuber has identified Dogecoin as the biggest cryptocurrency on its exchange, followed by Ethereum at 6.06%, and Bitcoin at 6.04%.

Also Read: Dogecoin Co-Founder Looks To Clear The Air: 'I Have Nothing To Do With' Shiba Inu Coin Despite Twitter Name Being 'Shibetoshi'

“Interestingly, Dogecoin, a popular cryptocurrency born out of a meme, has been on an uptrend, rallying in the last six months, even surpassing widely used cryptos, Bitcoin and Ethereum,” said Sharan Nair, the Chief Business Officer of CoinSwitch Kuber.

Both Shiba Inu and Dogecoin have gained massive popularity in the Indian market because they have been frequently mentioned on social media, especially in tweets by Mark Cuban and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

According to brokerchooser, India has over 100 million crypto holders, which is currently higher than any other country in the world.
Also Read: Shiba Inu Kabosu Dog Behind The Doge Meme And Dogecoin Turns 16

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets General

Related Articles

Is Immutable Holdings The Publicly-Listed Berkshire Hathaway Of Blockchain?

Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO: HOLD), a company seeking to democratize blockchain investing, began trading on the Canadian-based NEO Exchange. read more
What The Indicators Show For Bitcoin; Watch Out For Solana — Benzinga Crypto Daily November 5, 2021

What The Indicators Show For Bitcoin; Watch Out For Solana — Benzinga Crypto Daily November 5, 2021

Should You Buy Bitcoin? What the Volume Levels and RSI Indicator Tells Us On today's episode of Crypto Daily, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt looks at market sentiment for Bitcoin. read more
Jack Dorsey's Square Makes Cash App Available For Teens But Buying Bitcoin Is A No-No

Jack Dorsey's Square Makes Cash App Available For Teens But Buying Bitcoin Is A No-No

Square Inc’s (NASDAQ: SQ) Cash App is now available for teenagers —13 years and above — but that doesn’t mean they can buy Bitcoin (CRYPTO: read more
Square Sees Similar Drop As Robinhood In Crypto Activity, Cash App Bitcoin Revenue Slips 33% Sequentially In Q3

Square Sees Similar Drop As Robinhood In Crypto Activity, Cash App Bitcoin Revenue Slips 33% Sequentially In Q3

Square Inc’s (NYSE: SQ) Cash App third-quarter revenue from Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell over 33% compared to the read more