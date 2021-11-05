Dogecoin Co-Founder Looks To Clear The Air: 'I Have Nothing To Do With' Shiba Inu Coin Despite Twitter Name Being 'Shibetoshi'

byMadhukumar Warrier
November 5, 2021 6:53 am
Dogecoin Co-Founder Looks To Clear The Air: 'I Have Nothing To Do With' Shiba Inu Coin Despite Twitter Name Being 'Shibetoshi'

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus said he has “nothing to do” with Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), despite his username on Twitter being Shibetoshi Nakamoto.

What Happened: Markus took to Twitter to say that he has no connection with the project behind the Shiba Inu token, which calls itself the “Dogecoin killer.” He added that while he created Dogecoin eight years ago, he is no longer working on the meme cryptocurrency’s project either.

Dogecoin, created in 2013, is themed after the Shiba Inu breed of hunting dogs from Japan. The followers have often described themselves as "Shibes" over the years. In August last year, the Shiba Inu coin was launched by a pseudonymous person named "Ryoshi." 

Markus was responding to the comments from supporters of Shiba Inu, some of whom engaged in a war of words with the Dogecoin co-creator after Shiba Inu’s market capitalization surpassed that of Dogecoin last week.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Markus had earlier suggested in a tweet that “get-rich-quick people” would bail when a new hype appeared, apparently referring to the recent surge in Shiba Inu’s price.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk responded to the tweet and seemed to agree with Markus.

Why It Matters: Shiba Inu overtook Dogecoin in market capitalization last week, but has pared its gains and fallen to the eleventh place among the world’s largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Shiba Inu’s price fell as investors anticipated moves by whales to liquidate their holdings by sending coins to exchanges.

It was reported on Wednesday that a Shiba Inu billionaire who famously turned an $8,000 SHIB investment into $5.7 billion has begun moving his funds across the blockchain.

In comparison, Dogecoin has reclaimed its position as the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap this week.

Price Action: Dogecoin is down 2.9% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.2612 at press time. Shiba Inu is down 15.3% during the 24-hour period to $0.00004846.

Read Next: Shiba Inu Army Outraged As Kraken Fails To List SHIB Despite Promises

