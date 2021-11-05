Why Is XYO Coin Going Up Today?

byRahul Sharan
November 5, 2021 6:06 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is XYO Coin Going Up Today?

While the likes of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) have dominated the headlines in recent weeks, another token that seems to be riding the recent cryptocurrency momentum is XYO (CRYPTO: XYO), with the coin hitting an all-time high after successfully being listed on the Crypto.com exchange.

The price of the XYO token skyrocketed after Crypto.com announced it would be listing the token on its exchange. Data from CoinMarketCap indicates that the XYO token began generating significant interest around Sept. 9, with the coin being listed on prominent U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc's (NASDAQ:COIN) Pro platform.

The latest listing seems to have had a similar effect pushing the token to an all-time high of $0.07945 before it dropped to $0.07 at the time of writing, up about 44% over the last 24 hours.

See Also: Dogecoin Looks To Hold It Together But Shiba Inu Continues To Crash Hard: What's Going On?

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Here's How One Crypto Investor Made More Than $5B With Shiba Inu

Here's How One Crypto Investor Made More Than $5B With Shiba Inu

Altcoins challenging Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) have taken the crypto world by storm throughout the past year. read more
Dogecoin Co-Founder Looks To Clear The Air: 'I Have Nothing To Do With' Shiba Inu Coin Despite Twitter Name Being 'Shibetoshi'

Dogecoin Co-Founder Looks To Clear The Air: 'I Have Nothing To Do With' Shiba Inu Coin Despite Twitter Name Being 'Shibetoshi'

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus said he has “nothing to do” with Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), despite his username on Twitter being Shibetoshi Nakamoto. read more
Dogecoin Looks To Hold It Together But Shiba Inu Continues To Crash Hard: What's Going On?

Dogecoin Looks To Hold It Together But Shiba Inu Continues To Crash Hard: What's Going On?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell 2.17% to $0.26 over 24 hours but the fall in rival meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) was more extreme as it plunged 17.7% over 24 hours to $0.00004723. read more
Square Sees Similar Drop As Robinhood In Crypto Activity, Cash App Bitcoin Revenue Slips 33% Sequentially In Q3

Square Sees Similar Drop As Robinhood In Crypto Activity, Cash App Bitcoin Revenue Slips 33% Sequentially In Q3

Square Inc’s (NYSE: SQ) Cash App third-quarter revenue from Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell over 33% compared to the read more