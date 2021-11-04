This Wallet Just Transferred $1B Worth Of ETH

byBenzinga Insights
November 4, 2021 12:07 pm
What happened: $1,057,608,364 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x2fe0260b44eac48cfe4f3bb1ba380bbe2979b468

$1 billion worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xe88f81ee08f16d555872ebb41b0afb908193ef5e

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here.

According to Glassnode, there are 27,889,118 Ethereum wallets with a balance of over 100,000 coins.

Price Action: Ethereum is down 0% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

