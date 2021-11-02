Miami Mayor To Take His Next Paycheck In Bitcoin

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 2, 2021 5:17 pm
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he is going to get 100% of his next paycheck in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) after recently pushing to pay public employees in it.

What Happened: Suarez said in a Tuesday tweet he is going to take his next paycheck fully in Bitcoin and asked Mike Sarasti, the director of innovation of the City of Miami, if he can help arrange it.

The tweet was the Miami Mayor's response to investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano saying "it is time" and asking "who is going to be the first American politician to accept their salary in Bitcoin?"

This announcement follows mid-February reports that Miami passed the Mayor's Bitcoin resolution, resulting in the city analyzing the incorporation of Bitcoin in the municipal government's finances. At the time, Suarez said that the state would give legislative priority to BTC, look into paying employees in the cryptocurrency and also make efforts to invest its treasury in the digital coin. 

BTC Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin was trading at $63,124.83 after seeing its value increase by about 47% over the last 24 hours at publication Tuesday afternoon.

Photo: MDC Campus via Flickr

