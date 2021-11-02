xSigma To Offer NFTs From 3 NFL Players: What Investors Should Know

A company expanding into the NFT marketplace space is xSigma. The company has been active in adding athletes to its roster and announced Tuesday the addition of three players for an upcoming NFT launch.

What Happened: A wholly-owned subsidiary of ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN), xSigma announced it will launch MaximNFT with NFT collections for three NFL players: Janoris Jenkins (Tennessee Titans), Devon Kennard (Arizona Cardinals) and Denzel Perryman (Las Vegas Raiders).

Each NFT collection will feature 3D digital collectibles featuring the athletes.

“We are proud to serve as the platform and launchpad for each of these players’ collections and will announce more similar collaborations in the coming weeks,” MaximNFT CEO Joe Orlando said.

Why It’s Important: xSigma is launching MaximNFT as an exclusive partnership with Maxim Magazine. The companies will partner to offer NFTs featuring celebrities, athletes and brands.

xSigma was launched as a research and development lab in 2018 by ZK International and is now the company’s blockchain lab with a growing presence in the NFT space.

In March, xSigma announced plans to launch an NFT platform. Part of the announcement included a call out that it would attract various artists and talents in exclusive deals similar to a DeFi project featuring four-time NBA Defensive Player Of The Year Dwight Howard.

xSigma has launched a DeFi program, the NFT marketplace and a stablecoin.

ZKIN Price Action: ZK International shares are down 7.82% to $2.83 on Tuesday afternoon at publication.

