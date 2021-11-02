xSigma To Offer NFTs From 3 NFL Players: What Investors Should Know

byChris Katje
November 2, 2021 4:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
xSigma To Offer NFTs From 3 NFL Players: What Investors Should Know

A company expanding into the NFT marketplace space is xSigma. The company has been active in adding athletes to its roster and announced Tuesday the addition of three players for an upcoming NFT launch.

What Happened: A wholly-owned subsidiary of ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN), xSigma announced it will launch MaximNFT with NFT collections for three NFL players: Janoris Jenkins (Tennessee Titans), Devon Kennard (Arizona Cardinals) and Denzel Perryman (Las Vegas Raiders).

Each NFT collection will feature 3D digital collectibles featuring the athletes.

“We are proud to serve as the platform and launchpad for each of these players’ collections and will announce more similar collaborations in the coming weeks,” MaximNFT CEO Joe Orlando said.

Related Link: Live Nation Launching NFTs: What Investors Need To Know 

Why It’s Important: xSigma is launching MaximNFT as an exclusive partnership with Maxim Magazine. The companies will partner to offer NFTs featuring celebrities, athletes and brands.

xSigma was launched as a research and development lab in 2018 by ZK International and is now the company’s blockchain lab with a growing presence in the NFT space.

In March, xSigma announced plans to launch an NFT platform. Part of the announcement included a call out that it would attract various artists and talents in exclusive deals similar to a DeFi project featuring four-time NBA Defensive Player Of The Year Dwight Howard.

xSigma has launched a DeFi program, the NFT marketplace and a stablecoin.

ZKIN Price Action: ZK International shares are down 7.82% to $2.83 on Tuesday afternoon at publication.

Disclosure: The author is long ZKIN shares.

Image by 3D Animation Production Company from Pixabay 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Penny Stocks Sports Markets Tech General

Related Articles

16 Stocks Being Perceived As NFT Plays (That May Or May Not Have Anything To Do With NFTs)

16 Stocks Being Perceived As NFT Plays (That May Or May Not Have Anything To Do With NFTs)

Each of the stocks in the list below moved higher this week, likely related to trader talk on social media that they are non-fungible token plays. Benzinga has been unable to confirm whether some of these names have any direct attachment to NFTs. read more
4 NFT Stocks Moving On The Blockchain-Based Investment Trend

4 NFT Stocks Moving On The Blockchain-Based Investment Trend

Non-fungible tokens are dominating headlines, yet even many advanced investors are not familiar with the new investable asset class. read more
NFT Platform Announced By ZK International's XSigma: What Investors Should Know

NFT Platform Announced By ZK International's XSigma: What Investors Should Know

One of the hottest stories of 2021 has been the rise of NFTs. Also known as non-fungible-tokens, NFTs are the latest growth area of the cryptocurrency market. One publicly traded company announced a new platform for NFTs to push its cryptocurrency growth objective. read more

ZK International Announces NFL Players Janoris Jenkins, Devon Kennard And Denzel Perryman, To Launch Non-Fungible Token Collections On MaximNFT

ZK International Group Co., Ltd's (NASDAQ:ZKIN) ("ZKIN", "ZK International" or the "Company"), and its subsidiary xSigma Collectibles ("xSigma"), is excited to announce that read more