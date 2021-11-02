Why Is Dogecoin On The Rise Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
November 2, 2021 7:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Dogecoin On The Rise Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.88% higher at $0.275 over 24 hours early Tuesday morning.

What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has risen 4.54% over a seven-day trailing period.

DOGE fell 0.17% and 1.39% against Bitcoin and Ethereum, respectively, over 24 hours.

Since the year began, DOGE has soared 4717.06%, while in the last 30 days its gains have amounted to 24.32%.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded higher alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 2.4% to $2.66 trillion.

DOGE was the tenth on the list of “Top 10 Mentions” on Twitter, as compiled by Cointrendz. It was mentioned in 1,691 tweets.

The most mentions were received by Bitcoin and DOGE-rival Shiba Inu, which attracted 9,601 and 5,995 tweets, respectively. 

“Retail investors are heating up the crypto market,” as per CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju. Meanwhile, despite the all-time high prices of the apex cryptocurrency, profit-taking has been mild, as per Glassnode.

On Monday, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, the Changpeng Zhao-led Binance, announced support for the SHIB/DOGE trading pair.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban gave a word of caution to investors concerning SHIB and DOGE. Cuban said, while these coins are an inexpensive way to learn about cryptocurrencies, they “aren’t investments.”

Meanwhile, a popular pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Smart Contracter told his Twitter following that DOGE would rise to the $1 mark, which is a massive 270.4% upside.

Read Next: Burger King Teams Up With Robinhood To Give Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin Rewards

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Elon Musk-Themed Coin Up 1390%

These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Elon Musk-Themed Coin Up 1390%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs continued to see strong gains as of Monday night after Shiba Inu rebounded and Dogecoin dropped. read more
Bitcoin Holders Waiting For Higher Prices To Sell, Dogecoin Dips While Shiba Inu Rises; This Ethereum-Based Coin Is King Today

Bitcoin Holders Waiting For Higher Prices To Sell, Dogecoin Dips While Shiba Inu Rises; This Ethereum-Based Coin Is King Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded in negative territory Monday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 0.2% to $2.64 trillion. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency fell 1.03% to $60,753.06 over 24 hours. For the week, BTC has fallen 3.65%. read more
Burger King Teams Up With Robinhood To Give Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin Rewards

Burger King Teams Up With Robinhood To Give Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin Rewards

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR)-owned fast food chain Burger King announced Monday it is planning to give away cryptocurrencies in association with the brokerage platfo read more
This Popular Crypto Analyst Sees Dogecoin Rising 270% From Current Levels

This Popular Crypto Analyst Sees Dogecoin Rising 270% From Current Levels

A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) would surge over 270% from its current level. read more