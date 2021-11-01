This Popular Crypto Analyst Sees Dogecoin Rising 270% From Current Levels

byMadhukumar Warrier
November 1, 2021 7:09 am
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) would surge over 270% from its current level.

What Happened: Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter told his more than 177,000 followers on Twitter that Dogecoin would rise to the $1 mark from its current level of $0.27. This indicates a massive 270.4% rally in the cryptocurrency’s price.

The analyst believes that the cryptocurrency’s formation of a double bottom pattern indicates a potential trend reversal.

Smart Contracter also believes that Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB), the utility token of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, is likely to now touch an all-time high (ATH), after having broken out.

Why It Matters: Dogecoin has been outperformed by rival Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has now emerged as the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Dogecoin’s year-to-date gains are an impressive 4642.07%. The meme cryptocurrency is down 63.5% from its all-time high of $0.7376 reached in May.

Binance Coin is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Its year-to-date gains stand at 1264.4%, but the token is down 24.9% from its all-time high of $690.93 reached in May.

Price Action: Dogecoin is down almost 0.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2700 at press time, while Binance Coin is down 1.9% over the 24 hour period to $519.42.

