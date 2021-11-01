Aaron Rodgers Partners With CashApp For Portion Of Salary In Bitcoin: Here Are The Details And How You Can Win, Too

byChris Katje
November 1, 2021 5:04 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Aaron Rodgers Partners With CashApp For Portion Of Salary In Bitcoin: Here Are The Details And How You Can Win, Too

One of the most popular players in the National Football is the latest to signal a bullish bet on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

What Happened: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is partnering with CashApp, a unit of Square Inc (NYSE:SQ).

“I’m pumped to share that I’ve recently teamed with CashApp, they’ve enabled me to take part of my NFL salary in Bitcoin for the very first time,” Rodgers said in a video.

Rodgers, a three-time NFL MVP, will partner with CashApp to give $1 million in Bitcoin to fans.

“Bitcoin to the Moon," Rodgers said.

Related Link: Square Q2 Bitcoin Revenue Up 200% YOY 

How to Win: Users can share their $cashtag and the hashtag #PaidinBitcoin and follow the CashApp Twitter account to be entered in a chance to win.

“We can go to the moon together,” Rodgers said in the video.

The move by Rodgers to accept a portion of his salary in Bitcoin follows other NFL players and athletes.

CashApp has over 40 million monthly active customers with plans to grow the business. Volume on CashApp was up 4x compared to two years ago in the second quarter.

SQ Price Action: Square shares were up 0.2% Monday to close at $255.04.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Sports Markets General

Related Articles

Burger King Teams Up With Robinhood To Give Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin Rewards

Burger King Teams Up With Robinhood To Give Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin Rewards

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR)-owned fast food chain Burger King announced Monday it is planning to give away cryptocurrencies in association with the brokerage platfo read more
How Bitcoin Miners Have Reinvigorated This Rural American Town

How Bitcoin Miners Have Reinvigorated This Rural American Town

A Texas town of 5,600 people is benefitting from the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining boom that has the potential to transform its landscape. read more
Dogecoin Strikes Gains Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Take A Break — Is It Alt Season Again?

Dogecoin Strikes Gains Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Take A Break — Is It Alt Season Again?

Most major coins traded in the red Sunday night with the exception of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 0.69% to $2.64 trillion. What Happened: DOGE rose 2.47% to $0.28 over 24 hours. Over the week, it has risen 0.94%. read more
Edward Snowden Warns Against Investing In Shiba Inu, Says It's A 'Clone Of Dog Money'

Edward Snowden Warns Against Investing In Shiba Inu, Says It's A 'Clone Of Dog Money'

In a recent tweet, whistleblower Edward Snowden raised the concern about Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and said that people should not invest their hard-earned money in a "clone of dog money". read more