Aaron Rodgers Partners With CashApp For Portion Of Salary In Bitcoin: Here Are The Details And How You Can Win, Too

One of the most popular players in the National Football is the latest to signal a bullish bet on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

What Happened: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is partnering with CashApp, a unit of Square Inc (NYSE:SQ).

“I’m pumped to share that I’ve recently teamed with CashApp, they’ve enabled me to take part of my NFL salary in Bitcoin for the very first time,” Rodgers said in a video.

Rodgers, a three-time NFL MVP, will partner with CashApp to give $1 million in Bitcoin to fans.

“Bitcoin to the Moon," Rodgers said.

I believe in Bitcoin & the future is bright. That's why I’m teaming up with Cash App to take a portion of my salary in bitcoin today. To make Bitcoin more accessible to my fans I’m giving out a total of $1M in btc now too. Drop your $cashtag w/ #PaidInBitcoin & follow @CashApp pic.twitter.com/mstV7eal04 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 1, 2021

Related Link: Square Q2 Bitcoin Revenue Up 200% YOY

How to Win: Users can share their $cashtag and the hashtag #PaidinBitcoin and follow the CashApp Twitter account to be entered in a chance to win.

“We can go to the moon together,” Rodgers said in the video.

The move by Rodgers to accept a portion of his salary in Bitcoin follows other NFL players and athletes.

CashApp has over 40 million monthly active customers with plans to grow the business. Volume on CashApp was up 4x compared to two years ago in the second quarter.

SQ Price Action: Square shares were up 0.2% Monday to close at $255.04.