fbpx

QQQ
-1.91
368.39
-0.52%
DIA
-1.32
352.14
-0.38%
SPY
-2.11
442.76
-0.48%
TLT
+ 0.70
148.12
+ 0.47%
GLD
-1.36
172.53
-0.79%

Square Q2 Bitcoin Revenue Up 200% YoY But Pales Compared To Previous Quarter: What You Need To Know

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
August 2, 2021 12:05 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Square Q2 Bitcoin Revenue Up 200% YoY But Pales Compared To Previous Quarter: What You Need To Know

Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) said Sunday that it saw “significant growth” in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) revenue in the second quarter.

What Happened: The Jack Dorsey-led company said Bitcoin revenue rose 3x year-over-year to $2.72 billion in the second quarter of 2021, while gross profit from the apex cryptocurrency was $55 million, or nearly 2% of Bitcoin revenue.

Square said in the Q2 shareholder letter that it believes “bitcoin gross profit better reflects the economic benefits as well as our performance from these [Bitcoin] transactions.”

See Also: How To Buy Square (SQ) Shares

The payments company noted that compared to the first quarter, Bitcoin revenue and gross profit fell due to “relative stability in the price of bitcoin, which affected trading activity compared to prior quarters.”

Dorsey's company also reported a $45 million Bitcoin impairment for the quarter.

On Friday, Square shares closed 3.14% lower at $247.26 in the regular session and fell nearly 0.5% in the after-hours trading. Bitcoin traded 4.59% lower at $39,751.88 over 24 hours at press time.

Why It Matters: In the first quarter, Square’s Cash App revenue came in at $3.5 billion while the gross profit was recorded at $75 million.

Square’s Q2 Bitcoin revenue has fallen 22.28% and the gross profit has declined 26.66% in comparison with the preceding quarter.

See Also: Jack Dorsey Confirms Square Is Launching A Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Overall, Square reported an increase of 143% in its total net revenue in Q2, which amounted to $4.68 billion for the quarter ended June. In the previous quarter, net revenue amounted to $1.92 billion.

Earnings per share in Q2 was $0.40, while in Q1 earnings per share stood at $0.41.

In Q2, Cash App's gross profits rose to $546 million from $495 million in the previous quarter, representing a 94% growth year-on-year.

Read Next: Square To Acquire 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Service Afterpay Amid Speculations Of Apple's Entry Into Space

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Earnings Fintech News Markets

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Snaps Up $45M In Robinhood On Debut, Adds $73M In Twitter

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management snapped over 1.29 million shares, estimated to be worth about $45.18 million, in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Thursday as the shares of the company key to the "stonk" revolution read more

PayPal's Fintech Domination Is Being Questioned

Last year, Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google launched a major redesign and expansion of its Google Pay app on Android and iOS, threatening Square (NYSE: read more

6 Stocks To Watch Today As Bitcoin Regains Momentum

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded nearly 12% higher in the early hours of Monday, here are six stocks to look out for today as the apex cryptocurrency regains its upwards momentum. read more

Cathie Wood Loads Up $88M In Twitter After Jack Dorsey Highlights Bitcoin's Role In Social Media Company's Future

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management firm on Friday snapped up 123,786 shares, estimated to be worth $88.74 million, in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), a day after CEO Jack Dorsey told investors that apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) read more