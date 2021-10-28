fbpx

El Salvador Buys The Bitcoin Dip Again And President Nayib Bukele Pulls An Elon Musk With Choice Of Number

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
October 27, 2021 11:47 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
El Salvador Buys The Bitcoin Dip Again And President Nayib Bukele Pulls An Elon Musk With Choice Of Number

President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador said Wednesday that his nation has bought the dip in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), adding 420 coins to the treasury.

What Happened: The Salvadoran leader made the announcement on Twitter, adding the country was “making a profit” of the Bitcoin it just purchased.

Bukele said that El Salvador has a trust fund accounted in U.S. dollars, which is funded by both BTC and dollars. When BTC revalues in comparison with the dollar, the country is able to withdraw some dollars and leave the trust with the “same total.”
See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: In June, El Salvador became the first nation in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender.

Last month, Bukele had purchased Bitcoin as well, adding 150 coins to El Salvador’s kitty. At the time, the nation’s total BTC holdings were 700 BTC. With Wednesday’s purchase, those have now gone up to 1,120 BTC.

BTC declined 3% to $58,854.79 over 24 hours. For the week, the apex cryptocurrency has fallen 11%. This means El Salvador’s entire BTC portfolio is now worth $65.92 million.

The latest purchase amount of 420 BTC is significant because it is a number associated with cannabis culture. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is also known for tweeting memes containing references to 420 and 69, a number with sexual connotations. 

Read Next: Ethereum Co-Founder Opposes El Salvador Bitcoin Adoption Policy

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Below Key Levels, Dogecoin Got Flipped By The Unstoppable Shiba Inu, DeFi Coins Regain Luster

Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Below Key Levels, Dogecoin Got Flipped By The Unstoppable Shiba Inu, DeFi Coins Regain Luster

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded below the psychologically important $60,000 level on Wednesday night as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 0.26% to $2.61 trillion. read more
Ethereum Classic Overreacts To Bitcoin, Ethereum Pull Back: What's Next?

Ethereum Classic Overreacts To Bitcoin, Ethereum Pull Back: What's Next?

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) had a massive overreaction to Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) retracement, plummeting over 20% lower at one point on Wednesday as compared to the apex cryptocurrency which was trading down read more
Shiba Inu Pump Could Be 'Crashing Bitcoin,' Popular Crypto Investor Says

Shiba Inu Pump Could Be 'Crashing Bitcoin,' Popular Crypto Investor Says

Crypto market analyst Lark Davis suggested Shiba Inu’s (CRYPTO: SHIB) massive rally could be a sign of “overheated markets,” as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Take A Dive As 'Extreme Greed' Prevails, Shiba Inu Shoots To All-Time High

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Take A Dive As 'Extreme Greed' Prevails, Shiba Inu Shoots To All-Time High

Major coins declined on Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 2.25% to $2.56 trillion. read more