fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
336.76
+ 0%
DIA
-0.06
346.40
-0.02%
SPY
+ 0.02
422.26
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
140.45
+ 0%
GLD
-0.05
177.37
-0.03%

El Salvador Becomes First Country In The World To Adopt Bitcoin As Legal Tender

bySamyuktha Sriram
June 9, 2021 6:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
El Salvador Becomes First Country In The World To Adopt Bitcoin As Legal Tender

What Happened: Earlier today, members of El Salvador’s Congress voted in favor of a bill that established Bitcoin as a legal tender in the country.

Citizens of the country will be able to pay taxes in the digital currency, and exchanges in Bitcoin will not be subject to capital gains tax.

The price of Bitcoin rose by over 4% to $34,492 shortly after the bill received 62 out of 84 votes in the legislature.

Why It Matters: The country’s President Nayib Bukele sent the “Bitcoin Law” to Congress for a vote on Wednesday, after announcing earlier his plans to make El Salvador the first country to formally adopt Bitcoin in a video at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami.

Bukele commented that with a market cap of $680 billion dollars, if 1% of Bitcoin is invested in El Salvador, then the country’s GDP would increase by 25%.

“The purpose of this law is to regulate bitcoin as unrestricted legal tender with liberating power, unlimited in any transaction, and to any title that public or private natural or legal persons require carrying out,” states the proposed law.

Read also: US Senator Cynthia Lummis Asks Followers To Share Bitcoin Success Stories After Public Endorsement Of Cryptocurrency

It also states that the U.S dollar will be used as the reference currency for accounting purposes. The Executive Branch will reportedly develop the “necessary institutional structure” to apply this law, while the necessary training will be provided to the population to access Bitcoin transactions.

The proposal will first need to go through El Salvador’s legislative process before being passed as the law.

Image: PresidenciaSV on Wikimedia Commons


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Government News Global Markets

Related Articles

Coinbase Faces Class Action Suit From Customers Allegedly Locked Out Of Their Accounts For Long Periods

Users of Coinbase Global Inc’s (NASDAQ: COIN) cryptocurrency platform are suing the company, alleging they were wrongfully locked out of their accounts for several months. read more

After '420,' Dogecoin Community Observes '69' Day Today

After having observed April 20 as “Doge Day,” several Dogecoin (DOGE) fans are now observing June 9 as ‘69’ Day. read more

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Remain Muted As Theta Fuel Extends Major Gains 2nd Day In A Row

Major cryptocurrencies remained muted on Tuesday night as the market capitalization of the global cryptocurrency market fell 3.14% to $1.51 trillion but a coin associated with Theta Network continued to surge. read more

Dogecoin Millionaire? A Luxury Penthouse Is Waiting In Portugal To Be Snagged With Your Coins

Cryptocurrency investors with Dogecoin (DOGE) to spare can now spend some of their Shiba Inu-themed coins to purchase luxury condos in Portugal, according to reports. read more