Elon Musk Teases Bitcoin Hitting $69,000 In Signature Meme On Twitter

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted a risque meme, supposedly in anticipation of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) touching the $69,000 mark.

What Happened: The meme showed a couple on a bed with the woman watching a screen displaying cryptocurrency rates.

Bitcoin was priced at $69,000 on the display, which reinforced the sexual nature of the image that Musk shared. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was displayed at $4,200, a reference to Cannabis culture.

Others like the Youtuber Matt Wallace replied to Musk with their own takes on the recent vigorous price action seen in the cryptocurrency.

It's still early days Elon. — Jay Hao | OKEx CEO (@JayHao8) October 21, 2021

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $66,930.39 on Wednesday. At press time, the apex cryptocurrency traded 1.13% higher over 24 hours at $64,757.80. For the week it has run up 11.63%.

Notably, Bitcoin at press time was still 6.55% below the $69,000 mark. Musk’s tweets often contain references to 420 and 69, numbers that have associations with cannabis or sex.

In July it was revealed that Musk personally owns Bitcoin, some Ethereum, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). Tesla also has some Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

Earlier in the month, Musk posted a picture of his pet dog “Floki” — a Shiba Inu — on Twitter, which sent some meme coins spiraling higher.

Read Next: Why Is Ethereum Classic (ETC) Shooting Higher Today?