Almost A Third Of All US Cryptocurrency Holders Own Dogecoin: Survey

byBibhu Pattnaik
October 23, 2021 11:31 am
According to a recent survey done by the ‘Finder’, the adoption rate of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in the U.S. is nearly double that of the rest of the world.

Dogecoin's adoption in the U.S. supersedes Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), with 30.6% of crypto owners saying they own Dogecoin. That's 1.6 times the global average adoption rate of 19.2%.

The survey finds that Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) enjoys the highest popularity in Australia, where more than a quarter of the country’s adult crypto holders own ADA.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Coin (BNB) enjoy the highest adoption rates in Asia.

In Japan, more than three-quarters of crypto holders own BTC, while over half of Singaporean crypto holders possess ETH. The survey also found that more than a quarter of Indonesian crypto holders have BNB.

The report says that Ethereum sees its highest adoption with crypto owners in Singapore with 52.4% of adults who own crypto saying they own Ethereum. 

Binance Coin sees its highest adoption among those who own crypto in Indonesia, with 26.9% of respondents saying they own Binance Coin. Which is 1.8 times the global average adoption rate of 15%.

The survey polled 41,645 individuals in 22 countries and found that a little over 1 in 10 (11.4%) adults own crypto globally.

