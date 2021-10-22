fbpx

Trader Says He Predicted Bitcoin's Flash Crash To $8,000 With His Short

byAdrian Zmudzinski
October 22, 2021 11:59 am
One very fortunate Twitter user saw a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) order at the price of $8,739 be filled, when crypto exchange Binance U.S. saw its BTC/USD pair flash crash to $8,200 yesterday.

What Happened: Twitter user Satsdart wrote on Oct. 18 that he had a short target of $8,739 on Bitcoin. Three days later, he posted the image of the chart of Bitcoin's flash crash on Binance U.S. alongside a claim that he hit his target.

Just A Troll?

Market data suggests that such an order could indeed have been filled for a rather lucky trader. Still, there are good reasons to be skeptical of Satsdart's trading claims. The way Satsdart has his profile set up includes numerous profanities and claims that he is 14 years old, suggesting that he is most likely a troll and the tweet claiming a short with such a low target on Bitcoin could very well be nothing more than a joke.

Suspicions are exacerbated further, when examining the images further it is easy to spot that the original image was showing the data for Bitcoin futures traded on crypto exchange FTX, not the BTC/USD pair on Binance U.S.

While this is no definitive proof that Satsdart did not see his rather profitable short filled, it definitely strikes as unusual that he was posting FTX market data while instead trading on Binance U.S.

Wondering whether such a claim is true or not may be a major sign that — despite the recent approval of a Bitcoin ETF — there's still a long way to go for crypto market infrastructure improvement.

