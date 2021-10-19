fbpx

BTC Flirts With All-Time High As Bitcoin ETF Lists On NYSE

byAdrian Zmudzinski
October 19, 2021 5:35 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BTC Flirts With All-Time High As Bitcoin ETF Lists On NYSE

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price is approaching its all-time high on the day the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund launched in the United States.

The move also follows a recent Bloomberg report suggesting Bitcoin is headed for $80,000 to $85,000.

What Happened: Bitcoin is trading around $64,000 at press time after seeing its price increase about 4% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data. BTC hit an all-time high of $64,863 back in mid-April.

Market participants seemingly cheered today's listing of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE:BITO) on the New York Stock Exchange — backed by Bitcoin futures.

See Also: 7 Stocks That Could Capitalize On First Bitcoin ETF's Debut

captura_de_pantalla_2021-10-19_a_la_s__18.38.41.png

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF opened at just under $40, before hitting highs of $42.09 before consolidating to close at $41.94. The launch wasn't followed by a Bitcoin sell-off, which calmed down market participants that feared the listing would result in Bitcoin holders cashing in their profits.

Furthermore, Grayscale Investment — the firm behind the world's largest Bitcoin close-ended fund — confirmed Tuesday it had applied to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to an ETF as well.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News New ETFs Top Stories Markets Movers Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Ethereum Classic Provides A Trade For Both Bulls, Bears Until It Breaks This Range

Ethereum Classic Provides A Trade For Both Bulls, Bears Until It Breaks This Range

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) has, so far, failed to gain the steam Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO ETH) gathered to erase the losses caused by the Sept. read more
Russian Official Hints At Replacing US Dollar In Economy With Crypto

Russian Official Hints At Replacing US Dollar In Economy With Crypto

Aleksandr Pankin, Russia's deputy minister of foreign affairs, has suggested that cryptocurrencies could be an alternative asset to the United States dollar in the country's economy. read more
Bitcoin Basis Trade Is 'Back On': What You Need To Know

Bitcoin Basis Trade Is 'Back On': What You Need To Know

The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) basis trade, or “the closest thing to a risk-free bet in cryptocurrency,” is back, on according to a Monday report from Bloomberg.< read more
Why Brad Gerstner Is So Bullish On Bitcoin And The Future Of Cryptocurrency

Why Brad Gerstner Is So Bullish On Bitcoin And The Future Of Cryptocurrency

Speaking on CNBC Monday, longtime activist investor Carl Icahn said Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is "a very difficult thing to invest in." Although Icahn noted he had spent a considerable amount of time researching Bitcoin, he told CNBC "the jury is still out" on the popu read more