fbpx

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

byAdam Eckert
October 19, 2021 1:58 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) are trading higher amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

The cryptocurrency markets are rallying as the first Bitcoin futures ETF, ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE:BITO), began trading today. 

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The stock was up 3.40% at $53.20 at publication time.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The stock was up 2.42% at $30.52 at publication time.

Bit Digital is engaged in the Bitcoin mining business. Its mining platform operates with the primary intent of accumulating Bitcoin, which the company may sell from time to time to fund its operating expenses. The stock was up 2.65% at $11.41 at publication time.

BTC, ETH Price Action: At time of publication, Bitcoin was up 2.48% at $62,836 and Ethereum was up 1.03% at $3,829.01 over a 24-hour period.

Photo: Miloslav Hamřík from Pixabay.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NAS read more
Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining Stock Hut 8 Mining Is Surging Today

Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining Stock Hut 8 Mining Is Surging Today

Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) is trading significantly higher Friday after DA Davidson initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20. read more
Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: read more
Why Is XRP Price Shooting Up Today?

Why Is XRP Price Shooting Up Today?

XRP traded 1.31% higher at $1.13 over 24 hours at press time. What’s Moving? The cryptocurrency associated with Ripple Inc has appreciated 6.35% over a seven-day period. read more