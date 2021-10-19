fbpx

Shiba Inu Price Today: Meme Coin Refuses To Budge On Robinhood Rumor

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
October 19, 2021 3:09 am
SHIBA INU (CRYPTO: SHIB) failed to move up in the early hours of Tuesday despite rumors that Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) would list the self-described Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-killer.

What Happened: SHIB traded 0.92% lower at $0.00002796 over 24 hours at press time. Over a period of last seven days, it has fallen 9.11%.

Against major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, SHIB fell 1.87% and 0.15%, respectively. 

In the last 30 days, SHIB has run up 262.64%, while over a 90-day period, it has recorded 344.19% gains.

At press time, SHIB traded 28.32% below its all-time high of $0.0000388, which it reached in May.

See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Why It Matters: On Monday, global financial news squawk handle @FirstSquawk tweeted, citing an unnamed source, that Robinhood was said to “list SHIBA INU to its platforms.”

In turn, the online brokerage responded that it had not made an announcement regarding SHIB or any other coins.

SHIB traded between an intraday low of $0.00002642 and a high of $0.0000295 as at press time.

Meanwhile, SHIB saw high interest on Twitter at press time and was mentioned in 4,178 tweets, making it the second most-mentioned coin on the social media platform behind Bitcoin, as per Cointrendz.

This week, it was reported that an anonymous buyer spent nearly $1.2 billion to collect SHIB.

SHIB soared Monday after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted a tweet that featured a rabbit-like figure holding a rocket.

Read Next: When Will Shiba Inu Hit Robinhood?

