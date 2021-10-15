fbpx

Will Floki Hit $0.01 By The End Of 2021? Here's What You Said

byChris Katje
October 15, 2021 5:05 pm
Several cryptocurrencies that trade under a penny have been ripping higher and building loyal fan communities around them.

Benzinga asked a question to its Twitter followers recently about one of the hottest meme coins hitting the $0.01 mark and here are the results.

The Poll: In response to an increase in interest and valuation in Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI), Benzinga asked its fans “Will $FLOKI hit $0.01 by the end of 2021?”

The coin follows a similar rise in valuation and community interest as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB).

Floki Inu saw a big lift in its price after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted a picture of his pet dog named Floki on Twitter.

See Also: How To Buy Floki Inu

The Poll Results: Over 7,700 people voted in the Benzinga poll and here are the results:

Yes: 59.2%

No: 32.1%

Yes with more pup pics: 8.7%

Combined the yes’s got 67.9%, or more than two-thirds of the total votes cast in the poll.

What Users Said: Based on the poll, Benzinga’s Twitter followers have high hopes for the price of $FLOKI to continue rising.

Many users left positive comments and see the coin rising and many see Floki Inu taking over the price and interest of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

@paparobZzz shared that many may feel FOMO or a feel of missing out if they don’t invest in $FLOKI.

@Lolsacz was one of many who pointed to the valuation and coin price of $FLOKI going past rival Doge related coins.

@AlexandruSalar was one of the people who likely answered No, offering up his response in the Floki vs Shiba rivalry.

Related Link: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Vs. Dogecoin (DOGE): Who's A Good Boy? 
 

For more on the Shiba Inu vs. Floki Inu comparisons, check out Benzinga's coverage on "Moon or Bust." 

If you're a Floki Inu fan, you can get your own Benzinga made Floki Dad Hat here

