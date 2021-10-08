fbpx

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Vs. Dogecoin (DOGE): Who's A Good Boy?

byChris Katje
October 8, 2021 12:45 pm
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Vs. Dogecoin (DOGE): Who's A Good Boy?

The battle between two hot cryptocurrencies centered on the Shiba Inu dog was the topic in a Benzinga Twitter poll.

The Poll: Benzinga asked its Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) followers a simple question about Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB).

The question was: “Do you own SHIB or DOGE?”

Benzinga’s questions generated over 17,000 votes and a heated debate in the comments from passionate fans of both coins.

The poll comes as Dogecoin is up more than 5,000% year-to-date and Shiba Inu is up millions of percent on the calendar year.

The Poll Results: Benzinga followers love cryptocurrency or skipped voting on the poll.

  • The answer neither SHIB or DOGE owned was answered by only 8.1% of respondents.
  • 15.9% of people said they own both SHIB and DOGE.
  • 31.7% said they owned only DOGE.
  • And the winner was SHIB with 44.3% of votes.

The comments on Twitter were entertaining and showed how loyal the communities were.
@base5NYC referenced a recent whale purchase in SHIB being the reason they invested in the cryptocurrency.

When trying to decide who’s a good boy, @jackcoble36 had no trouble.

Another user Luke The Viking pushed out poll aside and chose a different Shiba-related cryptocurrency altogether.

Photo: Maxim Izbash on Unsplash

