Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

byAdam Eckert
October 15, 2021 10:02 am
Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) are trading higher amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

The cryptocurrency markets are rallying ahead of Bitcoin futures ETF application rulings that are expected to come as soon as next week.

Marathon Digital is focused on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine the digital assets. The stock was up 6.40% at $46.38 at publication time.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The stock was up 8.08% at $28.21 at publication time.

Coinbase is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. The stock was up 3.20% at $268.32 at publication time.

BTC, ETH Price Action: At time of publication, Bitcoin was up 3.93% at $59,788 and Ethereum was up 0.71% at $3,804.58 over a 24-hour period.

Photo: Eivind Pedersen from Pixabay.

