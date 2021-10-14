These 4 Popular Crypto Analysts See Bitcoin Shooting Further Up From $57K Level

Four popular cryptocurrency analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and see the apex cryptocurrency rising further from its present level of $57000.

What Happened: Kaleo, a pseudonymous technical analyst, told his 404,000 followers on Twitter not to worry as Bitcoin will “fly soon.”

#Bitcoin / $BTC Time to chill for a minute. No worries though. We fly soon. pic.twitter.com/1sQTSrzXXE — K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) October 14, 2021

Amsterdam-based popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe said on Twitter that Bitcoin has rebounded from $54000 and is likely continuing to trend upwards to all-time highs.

#Bitcoin is most likely just continuing this grind towards the all-time highs. Great bounce from $54K. Highly doubt we'll see a retest at $50K happening. — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) October 14, 2021

Another closely-followed pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader Pentoshi told his 310,000 followers on Twitter that he believes Bitcoin dominates all cryptocurrencies, while also stressing that it is not the right time to buy altcoins.

Want to be clear. I’m using small small small small@size Bc I think Btc dominates. I don’t think it’s time to get crazy with alts. Can’t stress that enough — Pentoshi Won’t Dm You. hates Dm’s. DM's are scams (@Pentosh1) October 14, 2021

He added that the apex cryptocurrency does not require an exchange-traded fund (ETF) to be successful and has already proven itself.

Crypto Dog, another Twitter-popular cryptocurrency analyst, retweeted his own post from late September in which he said that the cryptocurrency would reach the $100,000 level in less than 90 days.

BTC $100k in <90 days pic.twitter.com/WgG1RPPx92 — The Crypto Dog📈 (@TheCryptoDog) September 27, 2021

Why It Matters: Bitcoin staged a recovery on Wednesday after touching an intraday low of $54,370.97.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is down 11.1% from its all-time high of $64863.10 reached in April. Its year-to-date gains stand at 96.16%.

Pentoshi has reiterated his bullishness on Bitcoin. The analyst warned in September that the cryptocurrency will break out temporarily and leave altcoins in the dust.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 4.7% during the past 24 hours, trading at $57497.71 at press time.

