What Is Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.2% higher at $0.23 over 24 hours early Wednesday morning.

What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency has fallen 9.57% over a seven-day period.

DOGE appreciated 2.87% and 1.8% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), respectively.

Since 2021 began, DOGE has shot up 3919.33%. Over the last 30 days, the meme coin has fallen 5.08%.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE moved slightly higher at press time even as major coins were flat aswiththe global cryptocurrency market capitalization rising 0.82% to $2.31 trillion.

On Twitter, DOGE did not see high interest at press time and was mentioned in 1,580 tweets, as per Cointrendz data.

The highest interest was seen in BTC and SHIBA INU, both of which were mentioned in 6,948 and 3,957 tweets respectively.

Major cryptocurrencies were relatively flat on Tuesday night with BTC slipping below the $57,000 level. Glassnode pointed to increased BTC blockchain activity observed earlier in the month to state that this is an indicator of fresh buying demand in the current quarter.

DOGE adoption is on the rise. On Tuesday, it was reported that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) brand Slim Jim is launching Doge-themed merchandise on dogedrip.co, a startup funded by the community surrounding the meme coin.

Meanwhile, Wix, a large cloud-based development platform, is partnering with BitPay to enable DOGE payments for merchants on its e-commerce platform.

Read Next: Crypto Named After Elon Musk's Pet Floki Is Outperforming Dogecoin, Shiba Inu And All Major Cryptos Today