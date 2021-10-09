Time To Short? Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp See Another Outage

Social media behemoth Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), its chat service Whatsapp and image-based social media network Instagram went down for the second time in a single week on Friday.

What Happened: According to a Friday Business Insider report, Facebook's social media services went down again on Friday, after the firm became the butt of jokes of Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey and comedian Blaire Erskine due to the outage that took place earlier this week.

The firm acknowledged the outage and apologized to its users after they found themselves unable to access the services of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Facebook's server troubles coincided with the firm's CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently selling $26 million worth of stock — more precisely, 62,300 shares. After the sale, the executive still holds 352,500,524 shares.

The company explained that configuration changes on the company’s backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between Facebook’s data centers caused issues that interrupted communication.

The firm also found itself amid renewed controversy as some suggest that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission may soon get involved to regulate Facebook.

Price Action: Facebook's stock is 5.45% down over the last five days and trading at $330.05.

Related Link: What Are The Chances Mark Zuckerberg Isn't Facebook CEO In 2 Years?