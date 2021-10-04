Jack Dorsey Jokes About Buying Facebook.com As Social Media Apps Go Down

The founder of a popular social media site seemed to have a laugh at the expense of a rival facing some significant hurdles Monday.

What Happened: Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), couldn’t help but poke fun at the expense of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB).

Facebook had a rough day with its Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms all down from mid-morning and continuing throughout the day as of the time of writing.

The tweet had over 52,000 likes and 14,000 retweets in less than two hours. There is no price tag listed on the Facebook.com domain.

Dorsey also shared a tweet from Edward Snowden encouraging users to switch to Signal, a free speech social media platform.

“Facebook-owned Whatsapp being down is a reminder that you and your friends should probably be using a more private, non-profit alternative like @signalapp,” Snowden said.

Facebook has a market capitalization of $929 billion compared to $46 billion for Twitter. Dorsey is worth $13.4 billion, while Zuckerberg is worth $120 billion.

Why It’s Important: Facebook's site outages come a day after a “60 Minutes” episode that saw a whistleblower paint a less than rosy picture of the social media company. The whistleblower, who was a former Facebook employee, argues the company emphasized profits over public good.

The outage and interview occurred within 24 hours of each other.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Facebook said in a tweet.

There are also unconfirmed reports Facebook users’ account information like usernames, genders, emails and phone numbers are being sold on the dark web.

FB, TWTR Price Action: Facebook shares closed down about 5% to $326.32. Twitter's stock closed down 5.8% to $58.39.