fbpx

Shiba Inu Takes On Dogecoin: Here's The Strategy

byAdrian Zmudzinski
October 8, 2021 10:40 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu Takes On Dogecoin: Here's The Strategy

Shiba Inu's (CRYPTO: SHIB) team decided to step up its game even more after recently seeing massive gains surpassing Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

What Happened: In a Thursday tweet, Shiba Inu's team announced that it partnered with crypto payment processor NOWPayments to allow its SHIB, LEASH and BONE tokens to be accepted as payment.

Furthermore, a percentage of each transaction will be burned, permanently decreasing the supply of the tokens. It is unclear what the exact percentage of the tokens involved in NOWPayments transactions will be destroyed.

See Also: IS SHIBA INU (SHIB) A GOOD INVESTMENT?

The announcement follows crypto influencer CryptosRUs recognizing it as a superior alternative to Dogecoin due to the abundance of use cases and the way the coin was distributed. He said that one quadrillion Shiba Inu coins were created, with its team members having to buy it like everyone else and half of the supply was gifted to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin, who destroyed most his holdings.

While Dogecoin continues being a "pure memecoin" that can only carry out basic transactions, Shiba Inu already powers its own decentralized exchange (DEX) and its team plans to launch a dedicated Ethereum scalability network.

To put it simply, while Dogecoin bets everything on improving its transactional capabilities, Shiba Inu joined the DeFi hype, launched its non-fungible token (NFT) initiative and now joined a crypto payment network.

SHIB Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, as of press time Friday morning Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00002633 after losing about 8.70% of its value.

Image: Shiba Inu; Doge image by Ishwar Artist from Pixabay

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Largely Muted As Action Shifts To L1s And DeFi

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Largely Muted As Action Shifts To L1s And DeFi

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is taking a breather after running up yesterday as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 0.65% to $2.29 trillion. read more
If You Invested $1,000 In Shiba Inu Coin On Jan. 31, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

If You Invested $1,000 In Shiba Inu Coin On Jan. 31, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

One of the hottest cryptocurrencies of the week has been Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), a coin that was launched read more
Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Might Be Hounding All The Attention But Popular Analysts Say These DeFi Coins Are Ready For Some Action

Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Might Be Hounding All The Attention But Popular Analysts Say These DeFi Coins Are Ready For Some Action

Two popular cryptocurrency technical analysts are predicting rallies for some decentralized finance (DeFi)-based cryptocurrencies even as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) grab the read more
These 6 DeFi Coins Have Given Better Returns Than Dogecoin, Tesla, Apple This Year

These 6 DeFi Coins Have Given Better Returns Than Dogecoin, Tesla, Apple This Year

Decentralized Finance or DeFi has been buzzing ever since China issued its latest ban on cryptocurrencies. read more